The luck of the Green and Gold: A dollar and a dream brings big rewards to Packers lottery winner

Sometimes losers can be a big winner, especially if you are a second chance lottery winner.
It is especially nice if you are an avid Green Bay Packers fan who dreams of going to a big Packers game.
Steven Nelson, of Somers, learned that a few dollars and a dream can pay off big time. Nelson learned this week that he had won the Wisconsin Lottery’s Packers Bonus Prize package valued at slightly under $46,000.
“I got this call from someone who said they were with the Wisconsin Lottery. She said I had won the Bonus Grand Prize. I asked, ‘Could you repeat that. Is this a scam?’,” Nelson said.
It was no scam; the call was from Lottery Director Cindy Polzin, who told Nelson he had won a package worth $45,940 — including two season passes for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 regular season games.
If the team goes to the playoffs, Nelson will receive a home game allotment for each of the two seasons, one parking pass for each Packers home game for both seasons, two pre-game field passes for one game each of the seasons. The dates are to be determined by the Packers.
The package also includes a $1,500 club-level food and beverage voucher for both seasons, a one two-night stay at a Green Bay area hotel for each of the two seasons, one behind the scenes tour for two people, a MasterCard gift card worth $3,000 that could spend any way he wants to spend it. Additionally, there is a Packers pro Shop Gift card worth $1,000, an officially licensed helmet autographed by a current Packers player and one Green Bay Packers swag bag.
And a key added perk is that Nelson will not have to file federal and state withholding taxes. They will be paid for him.
Nelson won the prize by submitting $5 worth of losing lottery scratch off tickets in a second chance drawing.
“I buy scratch tickets all the time. My wife said I wouldn’t win,” said Nelson. When I won, she said ‘I’ll never doubt you again’.”
Nelson plans to take her to a game in the upcoming season. He expects it will be a special treat because she is not a sports fan.
Repeat lottery winner
Winning is nothing new for Nelson, he won a $500 packers prize package two years ago. He and his son, Josh, got to go onto Lambeau’s playing field, where he and his son were among 50 other winners who held the team flag.
Nelson is a former Christian Youth Council (CYC) director, former athletic director at St. Joseph’s High School and a former Kemper Center director.
Nelson can expect to get some calls from his longtime buddies and relatives who will want to attend some games. He already knows that his son and his son’s girlfriend, and his daughter and her husband will be checking a Packers schedule soon to determine which games they want to attend.