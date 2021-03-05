The luck of the Green and Gold: A dollar and a dream brings big rewards to Packers lottery winner

Sometimes losers can be a big winner, especially if you are a second chance lottery winner.

It is especially nice if you are an avid Green Bay Packers fan who dreams of going to a big Packers game.

Steven Nelson, of Somers, learned that a few dollars and a dream can pay off big time. Nelson learned this week that he had won the Wisconsin Lottery’s Packers Bonus Prize package valued at slightly under $46,000.

“I got this call from someone who said they were with the Wisconsin Lottery. She said I had won the Bonus Grand Prize. I asked, ‘Could you repeat that. Is this a scam?’,” Nelson said.

It was no scam; the call was from Lottery Director Cindy Polzin, who told Nelson he had won a package worth $45,940 — including two season passes for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 regular season games.

If the team goes to the playoffs, Nelson will receive a home game allotment for each of the two seasons, one parking pass for each Packers home game for both seasons, two pre-game field passes for one game each of the seasons. The dates are to be determined by the Packers.