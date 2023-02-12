Do you smell that? Love is in the air and it is POTENT!

Valentine’s Day may not be for everyone, but for yours truly, it is one of my absolute favorite holidays.

I’m not sure if it’s the romance concept (I am a hopeless, incurable romantic) or the excuse to get dolled up for a date, but I’m definitely here for it.

As a lover of this day, I’m here to share with you some fun, creative date and style ideas for the upcoming holiday that you could implement into your plans. The key to this holiday is to understand all options.

I have laid out five scenarios for your celebrations:

The single life

For those of you living the bachelor/bachelorette life, this holiday can really be tricky. You’re either annoyed by it completely, are indifferent to it — or sad that you don’t have anyone to share it with.

But I’m here to tell you that your V-Day plans can still be awesome with or without a date.

Taking yourself out on solo dates is a crucial component of self-care and self-love, and what better day to take care of you than the classic Hallmark holiday?

First things first, DRESS UP! The age-old saying: “if you look good, you feel good” is tried and true. Regardless of budget, find yourself something bold to wear. A fun pattern, a color that you do not typically wear or a fun accessory like a statement purse or bow tie are all fun options.

As for your Feb. 14 plans? Pick up your favorite bottle of wine and some good takeout food; go see some live music; or even head to the movies solo.

Galentine’s Day (yes, it’s a thing)

You have probably heard of the fun concept called “Galentine’s Day.”

This is absolutely an extra excuse to celebrate Valentine’s Day with your gal pals, in addition to the actual holiday.

The Feb. 13 holiday is super fun and is also a great day to dress up and enjoy a good dinner. The rule of thumb here is to be as girly as possible. All of the pinks, reds, dresses, fun shoes, lipstick shades and accessories are welcome.

If this is not your cup of tea, not to worry. A night in with wine, sweatpants and facemasks will suffice for Galentine’s Day.

Keeping it traditional

Ahh … my favorite.

Being the hopeless romantic that I am, my significant other knows this is my jam.

My Valentine’s Day plans include, but are not limited to, a romantic dinner, all of the Champagne and all of the glamour.

It’s safe to say this is the most common theme for this holiday.

For dinner? You can either stick with a tradition you know will not disappoint — or branch out and try a new place together.

There are so many great options locally.

And don’t be afraid to elevate the day, from both a style and outing perspective.

As for me, I have a stunning thrifted gown and novelty heels I will be rocking on Feb. 14.

My goal is to inspire others to dress to impress for no reason other than the fact that you CAN and SHOULD. I have no interest in dimming my sense of style. Make this day fun and encourage your significant other to do the same by putting on a suit, a nice sweater/collared dress shirt combo, some funky dress shoes and, of course, the GOOD cologne.

Valentine’s Day falls on a Tuesday this year, and I like to celebrate the weekend before or after Feb. 14. We usually do a staycation by booking a boutique hotel in Lake Geneva or somewhere in town to give it more of an occasion feel. You are staying local, but it still feels like a small vacation.

Staying home

As a brand new mom to identical twin boys, staying home for Valentine’s Day this year looks better and better all the time.

Sometimes, a night out is just too much. Too much money, too much planning, too much effort, too much time. I totally get it.

If this is the plan for you and your partner (or yourself) this year, no problem. However, you can still elevate this experience. It all comes together with a few key pieces:

Food/drink

Linens

Attire

Company

Want surf and turf? Order it! Enjoy it on the couch or at your kitchen table with your partner. The benefits of drinking at home? No need for a designated driver. Make sure your space is clean, warm and welcoming. Do some cleaning beforehand to create a relaxing atmosphere for yourself and your partner.

Make sure to freshen your bedroom with clean, fresh sheets and bedding so crawling in for some much-needed rest feels even better.

Also, light some candles and play some good music during dinner.

You can dress up or be comfortable.

If you do opt for comfort, you can still look good. Go get yourself a quality pair of sweatpants or a new pair of pajamas for the occasion. Just because you are staying in, does not mean you have to look sloppy.

Take a nice hot shower or bath and take your time. Use the body scrub you never have time for in the mornings or the deep conditioning hair treatment that you can let sit for 20 minutes. Use all of your expensive skin products and do an extended face routine, too.

Make sure to enjoy your time together. If you and your partner want to binge a new show together, go for it. Or, turn off the TV and electronics and enjoy some quality one-on-one attention. You could play cards or a board game or work on a DIY, craft. There are even games designed to increase intimacy and openness.

My point? A night in can absolutely be elevated and doesn’t have to be “boring” just because you’re not out of the house on Valentine’s Day.

‘Unmentionables’

I would like to go into this last topic with complete positivity and discreetness.

We all know what the lingerie cliché is for this holiday — lacy and racy — but some people struggle with this topic. Not to worry! I am a connoisseur, collector and complete snob when it comes to “unmentionables.”

Regardless of whether or not you are lighting the flame for Valentine’s Day, this does not have to be sexual.

Wearing lingerie, or any form of intimates, can be one of the best ways to boost confidence and feel beautiful.

From robes to pajamas to bodysuits, there are so many fantastic options. The key to finding the best intimates for your body is fit and feel. There is nothing worse than wearing something that does not fit your body. We all have imperfections: stretch marks, cellulite, extra skin, weight differences — you name it.

Fabrics are crucial here. Find something soft and luxurious to the touch that elevates the experience of wearing it. From satins to silks to soft lace, there is truly something for everyone.

Luckily, lingerie companies have evolved to be more size inclusive. We even have a fantastic boutique locally (which I had the pleasure of being a large part of for several years) called Bisou Lingerie. The Downtown shop focuses on quality, fit and inclusivity. A few of my favorite brands include, but are not limited to Adore Me, Savage X Fenty and For Love & Lemons.

The majority of my lingerie collection is vintage sourced. I encourage you to find something that makes you feel beautiful and comfortable.

If you are single, staying in or with a partner, please take pride in what you are wearing underneath it all.

Be yourself

I would like to end this column with a small disclaimer: I can only speak for my own experiences and myself. My intentions are to cater to an audience of all genders, sexual orientation, ethnicities, body types, relationship status, financial status, etc. My aim is to encourage positive experiences, elevate personal style and focus on inner beauty, exuding confidence and supporting local businesses.

Cheers and happy Valentine’s Day, everyone!