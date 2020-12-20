THE MIDWEST DRESSED: Q&A with an expert in shopping vintage

A large portion of my love for fashion stems from thrift and vintage. There’s just something about the thrill of the hunt. Finding some awesome sequined dress that you try and figure out where the person before you went in that dress.
Was it a fancy cocktail party in a mansion? Was it New Years 1981 in Times Square?
Vintage glam is something I gravitate towards most and through the years, I’ve met some pretty incredible people who share the same love for it as I do.
One of my dear friends Alisa Chojnacki started her own vintage glam line in Milwaukee and I thought it would be fun to pick her brain. Please enjoy my conversation with this lovely soul!
Q: What made you start your business?
A: I’ve loved thrifting since the early 90s when I was in high school. The first time I laid eyes on the room of outrageous 1950s-70s gowns at Marlene’s Touch of Class in Milwaukee, I was in heaven. I was 16 and honing my personal style; I paired my Dad’s old Levi’s with metallic platform sandals and disco tops I found there and at the now-defunct Value Village on North Ave. Vintage clothing has been a staple in my closet since.
In 2011, I met and became friends with a woman who had her own vintage brand. She held fashion shows, and sold garments at pop-up events and on Etsy. In 2014, I began helping her at the pop-ups and noticed that none of the vendors/vintage brands sold clothing that was really “me.” It was lovely, but not my style. hm chic vintage was born shortly thereafter, in January 2015, to fill what I thought was a large gap in the Milwaukee reseller community: glamorous statement vintage. Since, I’ve had the privilege of being included at some of the Midwest’s finest vintage pop-up events, have been tapped to style shoots for national artists and brands, and have had runs in multiple fashion shows including opening Milwaukee Fashion Week in 2019.
Q: Can you give a little history behind the name HM Chic Vintage?
A:(Laughs) Like any small business with an interesting name, hm chic vintage is no exception. In the early 2000s, my then-boyfriend would send me emails at work with the subject line “hm chic”, which would be to the effect of, “Why are you such a hm chic and why can’t you just be normal?”—hm standing for “high maintenance” and “chic” pronounced like “chick”; a typo. Essentially, he wanted me to be more status quo, which I’ve never been. He also typed it in all lowercase. I always knew if I had a business one day, it would include hm chic. I’m also really *not* that high maintenance!
Q: What is your typical day like?
A: It’s actually pretty chic (sipping champagne). Honestly, the behind the scenes of even a glam vintage brand isn’t that...glam. There really isn’t a typical day. Each week, I source for new pieces which includes thrift stores, estate sales and private buys, clean/steam/price them, shoot and promote on Instagram for story sales, put garments on the floor, and work shifts at Plume, among other general retail-management-oriented tasks. There are dozens of moving parts to having a vintage brand plus helping run a brick and mortar shop.
Q: What is your favorite part of what you do?
A: Sourcing, of course! I’m a professional shopper. It never gets old, and is always a fun adventure. Aside from that, I genuinely love being in the shop and talking to and helping customers choose pieces. It’s exciting to see customers fall in love with my/our items and empowering to make them feel beautiful as well. We cater to a diverse clientele.
Q: What is your favorite era of vintage style?
A: I used to say I would do anything to be my age in 1978 New York a la Studio 54. It was impossibly over the top in every way. As I’ve gotten older, I think early 80s Miami. Dreamy pastels, everything gilded, glowing, and tan. A lot of sexy skin and big hair. A radiant vibe.
Q: How would you describe your own personal style?
A: A lot of crop tops! I’m obsessed with those. Cropped anything, please. Although I would really say, eclectic glam, meaning joggers with bustiers, crops with high waist trousers, layering, a ruffled dress with neon trainers, colors with pattern mixing, fur, and interesting accessories topped off with a statement bag. My brand slogan is “Saturday Night Style. On A Tuesday.” Why wait until the weekend to wear your fanciest frocks?
Q: What gives you inspiration?
A: I’m fortunate to be surrounded by creative professionals so I think a combination of their personal style and interesting minds, plus my travels to Scottsdale. I am enamored by the desert, the heat, the sexiness it embodies. I don’t typically look to mainstream fashion as inspiration for how I select garments; I buy what I love and what catches my eye.
Q: Who do you consider style icons?
A: Interestingly, I don’t have named style icons. I’m mostly drawn to regular people who have impeccable and unique street style. I’m more impressed with women and men who wear pieces from here and there and who aren’t professionally styled, but assemble outfits in thought-provoking ways. It’s the heart of my brand, this style.
Q: What do you always gravitate toward when shopping vintage?
A: Colorful and bold pieces that stand out. I’m known for my statement blazers and coats, handbags, oversized/funky jewelry, and flirty lingerie.
Q: Where can readers shop HM Chic Vintage?
A: My brand is sold at Plume, 3001 S. Kinnickinnic Ave Suite A, in Milwaukee, and though Instagram and Etsy @hmchicvintage. I joined Plume as a part-time consignor two years ago but my role has expanded to full-time over the last year, and now myself and the two founders run the shop together. It’s truly a labor of love, and we’ve curated and built a polished, sustainable shop with plans for expansion in 2021.
