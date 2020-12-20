THE MIDWEST DRESSED: Q&A with an expert in shopping vintage

A large portion of my love for fashion stems from thrift and vintage. There’s just something about the thrill of the hunt. Finding some awesome sequined dress that you try and figure out where the person before you went in that dress.

Was it a fancy cocktail party in a mansion? Was it New Years 1981 in Times Square?

Vintage glam is something I gravitate towards most and through the years, I’ve met some pretty incredible people who share the same love for it as I do.

One of my dear friends Alisa Chojnacki started her own vintage glam line in Milwaukee and I thought it would be fun to pick her brain. Please enjoy my conversation with this lovely soul!

Q: What made you start your business?

A: I’ve loved thrifting since the early 90s when I was in high school. The first time I laid eyes on the room of outrageous 1950s-70s gowns at Marlene’s Touch of Class in Milwaukee, I was in heaven. I was 16 and honing my personal style; I paired my Dad’s old Levi’s with metallic platform sandals and disco tops I found there and at the now-defunct Value Village on North Ave. Vintage clothing has been a staple in my closet since.