Daniel Schmidt is soft spoken, but his music speaks volumes.

The high school senior has been performing with Kenosha Unified School District music groups since the fifth grade, when he became “an accidental drummer.”

“I tried a bunch of instruments,” he recalled, “and I wasn’t looking to play the drums. I like the flute, too, and the French horn.”

He eventually became a member of the percussion section, and now he composes music, too.

“I’m working on a symphonic orchestra piece,” he said while talking Downtown at The Buzz last month. As a band member, he admits composing for an orchestra offers its own challenges.

“You have to worry about the different articulation of the string instruments,” he said.

His solution? “My orchestra friends look at the piece for me while I’m working on it.”

His introduction to the world of composing music started when “my uncle showed me digital music when I was about 12. I started exploring Garage Band on my iPad.” (Garage Band is an app that enables users to create multiple tracks with an array of various instrumental effects and voice recordings.)

From that start of “messing around” with writing music, Schmidt notated his first score when he was a high school freshman.

He called the jazz ensemble piece “April 20th,” in honor of jazz great Lionel Hampton’s birthday.

When asked what it’s like to hear his music performed by musicians, Schmidt said “you can feel the power behind the music when people actually play it” — as opposed to hearing it on a digital program.

Schmidt finds composing music to be less daunting than coming up with a title for each piece.

“I can finish a composition in a few days to a month, depending on its length, but it’s so hard to find a title,” he said. “I wait until the very end to give it a title. I called one piece ‘Thursday’ because I wrote it on a Thursday.”

His process

When he’s composing, Schmidt first records the audio.

“I’ll play it on a keyboard,” he explains, “and then build around that, adding in other instruments.”

Once he’s got the general idea, he writes the sheet music, using different software.

Of course, he first has to come up with a melody.

“I think of something and then I do my best to write it,” he said.

His inspirations include composers Danny Elfman (who has written more than 100 feature film scores, including “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure,” “Batman,” all of the “Men in Black” films and the animated musical “The Nightmare Before Christmas”) and John Mackey, who writes contemporary classical music.

His future

It “hasn’t really sunk in yet” that Schmidt is a veteran composer at age 18, but the prestigious Lawrence University Conservatory of Music in Appleton has taken notice.

“Daniel has been accepted to the composition program in the music conservatory,” said Jeremy Kriedeman, the band director at Indian Trail.

Schmidt was also “granted one of the school’s largest scholarships, which tops out at around $35,000 per year because they see so much promise in him,” Kriedeman said.

Schmidt said he had to “write and score three songs and send those in” for the Lawrence professors to review.

He also visited the school, “where I had to audition on my instrument. I played a piece on snare drum, marimba and timpani.”

After that? “I just waited,” he said.

And when he received the “hey, you got in” letter?

“That was nice,” Schmidt said, in his low-key, quiet manner.

He’s heading to the music school in the fall and is “looking forward to working in their studio, which is designed just for composition.”

After college, Schmidt would like to “score music for movies or be a solo pop artist.” (He says he “sings a little bit.”)

Ideally, Schmidt will combine his two passions: Pop music and composing for concert bands and orchestras.

Who else does that? Danny Elfman, who “cut a few albums during the pandemic, when he didn’t have any movies to work on,” Schmidt said. “Those solo albums allowed him to experiment with music.”

For the love of music

Now that he’s composing music, Schmidt listens to music in a different way.

“I’m into engineering the music now,” he said, “so I do listen to music from that angle. I’ll hear something for orchestra and think ‘what is making the sound that big?’ But sometimes, I just like to listen to music for fun, too.”

One of his favorite pieces to listen to is “This Cruel Moon,” a 2017 John Mackey composition he describes as “powerful, prideful and energizing.”

Here we digress for a moment to quote Mackey, who famously compared band and orchestra to the kind of person a composer might be attracted to at a party. The orchestra seems ideal for you, he said, but clearly feels superior and talks a lot about a whole slew of exes (like Dvorak and Beethoven). The band, meanwhile, is loud and brash, but loves everything you do and can’t wait to play your stuff, the newer, the better! (We’re paraphrasing. You can find his original blog post on the subject online.)

Overall, Schmidt says music “should bring out emotions. I’m attracted to really strong sounds.”