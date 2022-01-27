"The Niceties," now on stage at Tremper High School, tackles a serious subject

The play is called "The Niceties," but it doesn't pull punches when it comes to addressing serious topics.

The two-character drama, which opened Thursday night at Tremper High School, centers on a meeting between a college student (played by Harmony Brown) and her professor (played by Ella Davies).

As the two discuss the student's paper, written about political issues, the meeting turns into an explosive confrontation, touching on issues of race in the U.S.

Director Darius Russelle was "speechless" after reading the script.

"I had never heard of this show before," Russelle said. "This play, at its core, has a very good script that is written about race and reputation and does not hold back at all."

"The Niceties," he added, "is very important because it has a lot to say about what is going on in our society today."

Nic Cicerale, the Tremper High School theater teacher, asked Russelle to be the guest director for this show.

"This is my first show at Kenosha Unified schools," said Russelle, who is one of the directors for the PM&L Theatre troupe in Antioch, Ill. Russelle lives in Gurnee, and has a bachelor's degree in theater from Oral Roberts University.

Because this is a two-character play, the action has to be carried by the two high school students in the cast.

That's no problem for Brown and Davies, Russelle said.

"I was blessed to have some very talented student actors," he said. "They carry this show from beginning to end and truly keep you engaged."

Open conversations

When asked about working with teens on such a sensitive topic, Russelle said the rehearsal process "was an open and shared space. We could talk comfortably about these issues without anyone feeling disregarded or left out."

"Sometimes I had to remind the cast that these are still fictional characters and that we should approach these characters as actors normally do," he added. "Sometimes, it's best to leave everything on the stage and not take these characters home with them to keep things clear.

"But it was also important for them to remember that these characters represent some important issues that are going on today."

"The Niceties," he said, "was written in 2016, years before the Black Lives Matter Movement happened. These issues about race are still being talked about today. This to me shows this has been an ongoing discussion that has been brewing for years and is still happening today."

Aside from the play's focus, he said, "any director is attracted to good writing — and this play has so much of it."

Audience members, Russelle said, "will enjoy this show. It gets straight to the point, and I think that everyone can learn something from it. This not a show that leans to one side but exposes both the strengths and weaknesses of both arguments."

