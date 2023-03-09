It’s an actor’s worst nightmare: A piece of the set collapses during a scene. A key prop is missing. Or someone forgets their lines.
But in this case, it’s all done on purpose.
And while it might look easy to have a performance come apart on stage, it’s quite difficult to do — especially when you need that destroyed set to be used again for the next show.
“The hardest part of all this is the technical stuff,” said Nic Cicerale, the Tremper High School theater teacher who is directing the show.
He calls the frantic comedy “a technical nightmare,” and when we talked Tuesday night in the school’s auditorium, crew members were still working on the expansive set.
“This is a student-built set,” Cicerale said, “which is really impressive. They are learning that skill. I also teach a scenic design class, and those students did a lot of the painting work you see on stage.”
The sets were built in the school’s studio theater space and then moved to the auditorium in mid-February.
This comedy was first performed as a small, one-act show at the Fringe Festival in Edinburgh, Scotland, and then expanded by the Mischief Theatre Company.
“That theater group has a podcast that’s been very helpful,” Cicerale said. “They make it look so easy on stage to have everything going wrong, but it is not. Those podcasts, and a Facebook group dedicated to this show, give us a lot of tips and tricks to use.”
Play-within-a-play
While the mayhem is happening on stage, there is also a murder mystery, which the actors try to keep performing.
“When I saw this show in Chicago,” Cicerale said, “my cousin turned to me at intermission and said ‘I think I know who the murderer is.’ I had totally forgotten there is an actual mystery story, which the audience can follow, too. I was too busy laughing at all the chaos.”
The students in the nine-member cast are playing two roles at once: Their character, who is part of the theater troupe, and that actor’s character in the mystery.
Got that?
“The students have to play this straight,” Cicerale said. “Those actors on stage are really trying to perform the mystery play, but stuff keeps happening. Still, they keep trying to go ahead with the show.”
Because so much of the show is physical — there’s a sword fight, people fall down — “we had a fight choreographer come in and work with the students,” Cicerale said. “We don’t want anyone getting hurt.”
Audience members, he hopes, won’t notice any of the hard work behind the scenes because they’ll be too busy laughing.
“It’s a really, really funny show,” Ciceral said. “Even people who are skeptical about seeing plays that are about theater will enjoy this show.”