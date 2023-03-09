If you go

What: "The Play That Goes Wrong," by the Mischief Theatre Company

Where: Tremper High School, 8560 26th Ave., in the auditorium

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, March 9-11, continuing March 16-18

Tickets: $13 for adults, $11 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $6 for students and staff members. Available at kusd.edu or by calling 262-359-6388. Tickets are also available at the door.

About the show: In this farce, a theater company is performing a murder mystery, but during this play-within-a-play, a host of disasters happen on stage, including missing props, falling pieces of the sets, actors forgetting their lines and all sorts of mayhem.