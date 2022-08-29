The Pritzker Archives on schedule, could open by end of 2023

The Pritkzer Archives, 10475 12th St., part of a wider Pritzker Military Archives and Memorial Park Center project, could be completed by the end of this year and open up to the public by late 2023 or early 2024 according to Pritzker officials.
Krewasky A. Salter, a retired US army colonel and president of the Pritkzer Military Museum & Library, said the project was on schedule and in-budget, although he stopped short of saying exactly when the archives would open to the public.
“You just can’t say specific dates with a project of this magnitude,” Salter said. “We’ll make sure to cross our T’s and dot our I’s before the opening.”
Plans are for about a third of the ground floor to be open to the public with a mix of permanent and temporary exhibit items. The rest of the ground floor would be for “2-D and 3-D storage,” mainly artifacts and books.
By mid-2023, Salter said they plan to begin moving the workforce and various items into the building. Although there’s no specific plans yet, Salter said there would be an opening event of some kind, which they would announce closer to the date.
“We still have a long way to go,” Salter said.
The look of The Pritzker Archives is quick to grab the viewer, with bright red metal beams and a geometric shape that Salter said didn’t connote any particular military vehicle or design but still gave the impression of a military object. According to Erika Davis, senior communications associate with Tawani Enterprises, Inc., the building has 30,000 square feet of glass, about 430 pieces.
First-time viewers always comment on how striking the building looks, Salter said.
“When I first saw it, that was my reaction,” Salter said. “Everyone I talk to who first see it are happy with how it’s turned out.”
As the end of this phase of the center’s construction draws nearer, Salter said they were looking for a facility manager with the experience and skills to run such a large building. Ideally, Salter is hoping to find someone from the surrounding area.
“Hopefully this is an opportunity for someone in the local area with those skill sets,” Salter said. “If there’s a veteran that fits the bill, that would be great as well.”
More information on the position can be found at pritzkerarchivespark.com/careers/.
The archives center, designed by the architectural firm JAHN, will provide space to restore, preserve and store collections of books, artifacts and other historical materials. The center will also feature a 9,400-square-foot gallery.
The first phase of the Pritzker Military Archives and Memorial Park Center project also includes the creation of public green space, with 7,440 feet of walking paths.
Of the site’s 288 acres, less than 7% will have structures, keeping the area wetlands undisturbed as the project focuses on preserving green space. The buildings will utilize solar panels and rainwater collection to help be more energy efficient.
The full project is planned to be completed in phases over an estimated 10 years, with construction on the Midwest Firearms Education and Training Center and the Cold War Veterans Memorial to follow after the first phase has been completed.
Kenosha homes for big families
5 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $319,900
Heron Harbor 2 story in Emmons schools district featuring a full finished walkout lower level and beautiful views of Lake Tranquility! 3800 square feet of living space plus abundant storage includes 5 bedrooms + a den, 3 1/2 baths, hardwood floors in the large family room with sliders to the deck overlooking the water + fireplace, sunny kitchen/breakfast area with SS appliances, primary ensuite includes bath with tub + separate shower, walk-in closet + suit closet and sitting room, and here's the "News": water heater + softener (2020), roof and siding (2015), washer/dryer & microwave (2022), Bosch dishwasher (2020), range (2016), Refrigerator (2017), plus approximately 1/2 of the windows have been replaced. Close to town, shops, restaurants, Metra train, hurry!
5 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $424,400
If your looking for country living with a lot of space," Stop the car." Attention all car enthusiasts, contractors, landscapers or someone that has tons of toys !!. This 6 car + garage is for you! The house has 5 bedroom and 3 full baths. Drive up on the circular drive and you will view the full length front porch. Front entrance opens to a dramatic spacious foyer that leads to the remodeled kitchen. You will enjoy entertaining the whole family with the full size Island. Kitchen also includes oversized stainless steel appliances and granite tops. The breakfast area looks out patio doors to beautiful backyard and outside deck. The family room, is opened to kitchen and has a wood burning fire place that's built with stone finishes. Spacious (22x22) Master suite was newly added (2015) to main level, with walk in closet and amazing master bath. Main level also incudes living room dining room combo, and 2 more bedrooms. Open stair case leads to 2nd level and features 2 large bedrooms and a full bath. Improvements: (2018) New roof and siding. (2022) New side drive and circular drive paved ( room for 15+ cars)! A/C unit 1 month new. (2015) New Garage built and dimensions are 32'x38', Insulated with R-30, heated , 12' ceilings and storage loft above. Fully dedicated electrical panel. All this on almost an acre of land. To much to list. Must see!!!
5 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $369,000
An absolute must see in the desirable community of Clublands Antioch, this charming 5 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home boasts over 3,400 square feet of open living with an unfinished basement, which can be converted to fit your needs. Upon entering the home, you're welcomed into the two-story foyer with a spacious living area to the right. The home also features cathedral ceilings, ceramic tiling, a large eat-in kitchen, second level owner's bedroom with a walk-in closet and en suite bathroom, a cozy back deck, and a first level bedroom. The community offers amenities including walking trails, Homer White Lake, multiple playgrounds and is centrally located just a short drive to Raven Glen Forest Preserve, I-94, downtown Antioch and ample recreational options! . Schedule your private tour today!
5 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $389,000
Large executive home in sought after Clublands of Antioch! This 3,200 sq/ft home features 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and fully finished English basement. Situated on a corner lot that overlooks one of Clublands beautiful Lakes and offers water views from inside the home and you can enjoy the wildlife, a dock and walking path, just steps away. ROOF - 2019, HVAC - 2022, W/H - 2018. Inside, you are greeted with a 2-story entrance and stately staircase as part of the formal living room. All newer wood laminate flooring and 9ft ceilings throughout! Formal dining room with arch details and trey ceiling. Make your way into the kitchen, kitchen eating area and family room. Kitchen features Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, tons of cabinet space and beautiful glass backsplash. Breakfast table space and pantry before making your way into the family room with recessed lighting and lots of entertaining space. Main floor also features a 5th bedroom, great for an office/den, and 1st floor laundry room. Upstairs offers so much space! Open loft area, master bedroom suite and 3 additional bedrooms. Master suite has vaulted ceilings, large master bath with separate vanities, huge soaking tub and separate shower. Lots of storage space! Head down to the newly finished English basement! New carpet, wet bar area, drywalled ceilings with recessed lighting, STUNNING full bath and additional bedroom options! Clublands of Antioch is known for their large parks, walking paths, water features and community events! This is a must see!
5 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $180,000
Big house! lot of potential and can be in-law arranged. 5 bedrooms 2 kitchens. Lots of space, only needs some TLC.
5 Bedroom Home in Salem - $500,000
Holy Moly! Even the professionally designed and maintained curb appeal doesn't give away the surprises within. Glorious upscale finishes, kitchens, baths, everywhere. Custom kitchen lighting, extra tow kick drawers at baseboards, $4k+ refigerator, $20K in Pella sliders with electric interior blinds. Whole house generator! This house just keeps going. See detailed list in documents. In-law suite with accessibility features and beautifle ensuite. New high end roof, upgraded epoxy coated floors in heated garage. Lake access, Kohler fixtures, tankless water heater, new HVAC, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, screen porch , central vac, concrete driveway, laundry chute, hidden wall safe. 4000ft sq of living space! WOW! Come see it quickly!
5 Bedroom Home in Oak Creek - $562,900
Welcome home to this bright and spacious ranch home! This 5 bed/3 bath home has many features including: Great natural light from E to W exposure, excellent location, beautiful landscaping, stone gas fire place, 2020 kitchen updated, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, spacious finished lower level, LL also has extra living space with 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath, low traffic location (court), beautiful wood floors throughout, main level laundry and much more!!
5 Bedroom Home in Franklin - $485,000
Room for the family 5 bedroom 3 full baths open concept split ranch offers the cathedral ceiling, skylights, gas FP, 6 panel doors. Update kitchen new cabinets, granite countertops, SS Appliances and new flooring. 1st floor laundry room, private master bath with jetted tub & 2 walk-in closets. Partial exposed lower level with full size windows offers den/office, 2 very nice size bedrooms and large closets, family room and a full bath. Plus a generous size for storage room. 2.5 car att'd garage w/additional parking space on side of garage. 21'x19' patio for summer fun or relaxation overlooking large tree lines yard and raised garden bed.
5 Bedroom Home in Racine - $420,000
WOW! Less than a mile from Lake Michigan, this 5 BD, 4 FULL BA Caledonia home comes to market after 20 years & awaits its new family to make it their own. Newly refinished gorgeous hardwood floors in LR, DR, Kitchen & FR! Main floor has large eat-in kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, island & large pantry. FR with bay window & stone gas FP, DR closes off w/French doors (could be used for FF office), LR & full BA on main floor where a stackable washer/dryer can be added. Upstairs are 5 BD including primary BD w/seating area, walk-in closet & BA. Finished LL den w/kitchenette and FULL BA. Yard is mostly fenced & private overlooking woods. Pond, fruit trees, garden & 3 sheds! New AC 2021. 220 elec in garage for welding/electric car! Insulated garage. Some new carpet
5 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $589,000
Custom built home neighborhood where no two homes are alike. Executive style home with dramatic brick and cedar curb appeal! One of the largest homes in Woodside Park with 3900+ square feet. Open floor concept with 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, hardwood throughout the first floor, and carpet on the second, a full basement, two story family room, sweeping oak staircase accessible from kitchen and foyer areas, pond views and cul-de-sac location. This well designed layout offers 4 spacious upstairs bedrooms, two bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms while the other two share a Jack and Jill bathroom, a majestic primary suite with lighted tray ceiling. The primary suite has a very large walk-in closet with a custom built-in full closet system installed. The primary bath includes a large whirlpool tub and a tiled steam shower. The ever so popular first floor bedroom or optional office with full bathroom round out the fifth above grade bedroom. Perfect for extended family or for work at home. For the cooks of the family the kitchen has a double oven, a large counter depth three door refrigerator, built-in microwave/convection oven, and an abundance of 42" tall cabinets, granite counters, undermount sink, breakfast island, and two corner windows that look out over the backyard. The laundry room is spacious and complete with full upper and lower cabinets and sink. For storage seekers the 3 car garage and full basement will not disappoint you. Roof has 30 year life span and currently has 20 years of use. The HVAC system is less than 10 years old, dishwasher is about 10 years old while the microwave was replaced 2 years ago. Here some comments from the current owner to any prospective buyers. On all accounts, you couldn't ask for a better place than Woodside Park in Gurnee to make your home. The house itself is tucked back from a very quiet street and nestled within woods and a pond. The park and aquatic center are within easy walking distance. The nearby pond is filled with fish, The tree lined center courtyard has been a gathering place for the neighborhood over the years. Often on summer nights, you can fall asleep with the windows open to the hum of crickets and frogs around the pond. Every street is tree lined and all the neighbors take pride in keeping up the neighborhood. The house is very spacious and up to date. The thing you'll notice first is the rooms are all on the larger side. Our family of 7 never felt cramped in this space. There is even a full basement just waiting for someone to turn into 1900+ sq ft of family rec room. So much space requires first rate mechanicals. Dual zoned heating and air will allow you to set the temperature that keeps your family most comfortable. Both heating units have humidifiers. A tankless water heating system supplies nearly unlimited hot water- great during the early morning rush to get everyone out the door. I worked at home for the better part of the last 10 years and rarely had power, phone, or internet outages that affected my productivity. While the property itself is outstanding, the community surrounding it has much to offer you and your family.
5 Bedroom Home in Salem - $359,000
Plenty of room for everyone in this 5 bedroom, 3 bath home located in desirable Montgomery Lake Highlands East! Appx 3000 ft of living space with main floor cathedral ceiling, open concept, gas fireplace, breakfast bar, large laundry room with cabinets and closet and patio doors off the dining room to 2 tier deck.. Main floor has Bedroom suite with a huge bathroom that includes a hot tub, shower and dual sinks, an additional bedroom and full bath. The lower level has 3 more bedrooms, full bath, family room, built in bar, play or exercise area and huge storage room. Truly a one of a kind home. Sq ft and room sizes are estimate.. Buyer to verify.
5 Bedroom Home in Lindenhurst - $423,500
Breathtaking first impression as you walk into this beautiful 4 bedroom two story home in a very quiet, mature subdivision. Well maintained and ready to move-in, this home gives you all you were looking for and more, with over 3500 square feet of finished living space, and a full unfinished basement that could be finished to meet current or future needs. The den/office could also serve as a first floor (5th) bedroom. The kitchen is what every chef desires with beautiful granite counter tops, and stainless appliances as well as an abundance of 42" cherry cabinets and a pantry closet. If you want a master bedroom suite that provides you luxury and space... you'll have it with this home. The suite offers a separate sitting room, walk in closets, whirlpool tub and separate shower, with a double vanity. The basement is stubbed for another bath if needed and enough room for your 3 cars in the garage. The location is ideally suited for an easy commute to I-94 if needed, but situated a short distance to shopping, banking, schools, and all services. The Chain-O-Lakes is a short drive with an abundance of marinas and restaurants on the waterfront.
5 Bedroom Home in Silver Lake - $425,000
Large 2-story home with 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths nestled on nearly a half-acre, cul-de-sac location. Fenced in backyard with private deck, fire pit area, and plenty of room for entertaining. Conveniently, the home backs up to grade school, allowing easy access for your children to come and go from school. Open floor plan with an upscale kitchen featuring a center island, eating bar top area, and extra cabinets with desk. First floor master bedroom with private bath and walkin closet. One of the bedrooms is large enough to be used as a separate kids play and/or family room. Fully finished basement with a nice size bar, pool table area, family room, full bath, office and plenty of extra storage. A great home to make your memories in and never grow out of.
5 Bedroom Home in Racine - $649,900
Wonderful lake views from this grand Tudor on Main St.! With a little TLC you can revive the historic charm of this one of a kind home! Pier access can be added. This Lake Michigan Estate is over 5,000 sq ft and boasts grace and elegance with the craftsmanship of a bygone era! Iron fenced gardens and private protected shoreline. 3rd floor is perfect for nanny's quarters or guest quarters. Finished basement area. Must see!
6 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $185,000
SPACIOUS AND UNIQUE, THIS HOME HAS ROOM FOR ALL!! IN-LAW ARRANGEMENT UPSTAIRS SO YOU CAN BE TOGETHER YET SEPARATE. THE FIRST FLOOR HAS 3 TANDEM BEDROOMS, OR CAN BE CHANGED BACK TO A 2 BEDROOMS, AND A LIVING ROOM, SO BRING YOUR IMAGINATION AND CHECK IT OUT! THIS PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD AS-IS.
5 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $950,000
Lake Lifestyle at its Finest! Beautifully landscaped 1 acre site with 100' of lake frontage on the coveted north shore of Channel Lake. Gorgeous sunsets! Wall of windows to enjoy the view. Major (down to the studs) rehab in 2007 with quality finishes throughout. Meticulously maintained Lake House has a flowing floorplan, perfect for entertaining and everyday living. Cooks' kitchen boasts AGA professional stove, Soapstone countertops, Copper sink & fan hood & pantry. Hearthstone Woodburning stove sets a cozy feel to family room. Primary bedroom is a relaxing retreat with balcony overlooking the lake & luxury bath with jetted tub, oversize multi-head shower & heated towel rack. Additional bedrooms, 2nd full bath and exercise room complete the 2nd floor. 1st floor office with tranquil garden view. Convenient 1st floor laundry. Gorgeous landscape by master gardener is sure to impress. Paver patio for outdoor enjoyment. Lakeside firepit. Spacious mud room leads to Newer Oversized garage with staircase leading to 2nd floor bonus room (currently used for storage). Basement has exterior access and offers storage galore. Dual heating and A/C systems. Whole house generator. Lawn sprinkler. Septic new 2012. Bring the boat, dock is included. No flooding here. *See additional Information for detailed list of Updates & Special Features. Check out the 3D tour. This beautiful Lake House offers character, comfort, and the Chain-O-Lakes Lifestyle you have been looking for.
5 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $378,888
Incredible towering brick 2976 sqft 2 story that boasts 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bath and 3 car attached garage. Enter into a inviting foyer instantly feel like home!! Large formal living room with 3 large windows for plenty of sunlight, cove molding and attractive hardwood floor. Good size formal dining room with another 2 large windows, cove molding and hardwood floor great for entertaining. Huge eat in kitchen with updated counters, glass tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. 1st floor full bath and laundry room. Large first floor bedroom with double closets. Great family room with cove molding and a wood burning brick fireplace for cozy winter nights. Hardwood floor throughout first floor except the first floor bedroom. Up to extra large master suite with incredible walk in closet and master on suite bathroom. 3 additional great size bedrooms and another full bath completes 2nd floor. Down from kitchen to large finished basement with walk in cedar closet, half bath, work/utility room, a wall of closets for extra storage and a bonus room currently used as a golf driving range. Out through sliding glass door to a large wood deck to sit and enjoy the beautiful professionally landscaped backyard with in ground sprinkler system. Newer central air for comfortable summers only 3yrs old. Whole house fan so you don't have to use the A/C as often. Close to Greenwood elementary, Renown Glen Flora country club and golf course, Bowen Park and our Beautiful lake front!!! Let all the love and care given this home be transferred to you.
5 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $324,900
Pristine 5 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms home in remarkable neighborhood. Living room with fireplace and separate formal dining room upon entry. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances + huge family room great for entertaining and half bath also located on the main level! Second level boasts 5 generous sized bedrooms all offering fantastic closet place and 2 full baths. Partially finished basement with loads of room for storage + a workshop! Easy interstate access, amazing backyard and so much more! Schedule your private showing today! 1 Year Home Warranty Included!!
5 Bedroom Home in Wadsworth - $799,900
Beautiful brick home on 2.83 acres with master suite on the first floor including fireplace, sliders to deck, walk-in closet and marble bath. 2-story foyer. Vaulted family room with floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace framed by towering windows. Huge bedrooms, 6 1/2 baths. Kitchen has center island, top-quality appliances, bar area servicing the family room. The 2nd floor has 3 bedrooms, each with their own bathroom. Also, gathering room sized loft. The first floor study is panelled in rich wood, hardwood floors and gas fireplace. Gorgeous! French doors open to the vaulted living room. The first floor 5th bedroom has it's own full bath in a private wing of the home. (closet is used open with shelving) A composite deck runs across the entire back of the home and will accommodate large get-togethers. The backyard backs to the white fenced bridle trails. Circular driveway. 3 Car Garage. Finished basement includes billiard/game area with a sit-down oak bar that's a work of art. Also, a den area and eating area, a full bath and a FULL KITCHEN! Perfect for a live-in situation. Dining room with tray ceiling. NEW ROOF IS COMING SOON!