The Sharing Center is inviting community members from across Kenosha County to attend a screening of the documentary “What We’re Hungry For,” followed by a panel discussion at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., in Bristol Tuesday night.

The documentary, which will be screened at 6 p.m., in the hearing room, features The Sharing Center’s Executive Director Sharon Pomaville, and other food pantries across the state as they discuss how they operated and addressed community needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The screening will run for 45 minutes, and will be accompanied by snacks provided by Thrivent. Following the screening, a panel discussion featuring TR Edwards, policy advocate with the Hunger Task Force, documentarian Parker Winship and Pomaville will be held.

“It has been an honor to be a featured agency in the documentary. When the documentarian Jim Winship approached me with the opportunity, I wasn’t quite sure how it would be of benefit in the first few weeks of the pandemic,” Pomaville said “As the months went on, the value became unmistakable. Jim connected us to other pantries across the state and we became close colleagues and even friends. Plus, Jim’s check-in with us each week became a bit of a lifeline as we navigated uncertain times and high need.”

Stephanie Witkiewic, The Sharing Center’s pantry manager, said the documentary is important because it will educate audiences on how food pantries work and operate in rural areas.

“This is really a good way for people to get a full understanding of how different parts of the state feed families, and especially on how they worked with distribution opportunities throughout the pandemic,” Witkiewicz said. “It’s a good opportunity for any of the misconceptions that might be out there to be dispelled, and that people would get a new understanding of why it’s so important to keep our food pantry going.”

Pomaville said the documentary will help highlight the common mission among food pantries across the state,

“Documentaries like this are able to showcase the grassroot efforts of our communities. There was little difference between the needs in Bayfield or Trevor. We share a common bond and mission, and this now international documentary heartwarmingly portraits just that,” Pomaville said. “Local showings are a way to connect everyday work like the Sharing Center to community members. Many of us see on the evening news the needs and troubles of people across our county and world. Local showings bring it home, all the way to Trevor.”

For more information on organizing additional screenings at churches, schools, workplaces and more, Pomaville said to call 262-298-5535 or visit www.thesharingcenter.net to speak with her directly.

“We are all a good network and we all work toward the same goal,” Witkiewicz said of the food pantries across the state. “So even though all of our food pantries operate independently, we are all working together as well.”