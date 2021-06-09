The Somers House liquor license renewal tabled by Village Board for further review

No pass for owners

But Somers Town Chairman Mark Molinaro, who lives near the tavern, said the municipality should stop giving the business owners a pass.

“You want to talk about letting people off the hook,” Molinaro said during the public hearing. “Did you hear one ounce of accountability? No, because you never have — not this board, not the board before you, not the board before that.”

Molinaro said it's the owners who “set up the culture of that establishment that allows these types of things to happen more frequently” and who should also be held accountable. He called it “the worst kept secret” that The Somers House is the place to go if you want to drink under age. The establishment is a popular hangout for Carthage College students.

"All I’m looking for is a little accountability and cooperation so the neighborhood can enjoy what they have over there,” Molinaro said.

Support and opposition

Others who spoke included neighbors who complained about noise, fighting, littering, public urination and vandalism around The Somers House, along with several tavern patrons who said they feel safe there and haven’t seen any violations. Petitions both for and against the renewals were submitted.