The Somers House liquor license renewal tabled by Village Board for further review

The Somers Village Board on Tuesday tabled a proposal to renew the liquor license at The Somers House for further review.
The license for the establishment, the scene of the April 18 shooting that left three dead and three injured, is set to expire June 30.
The action to sever The Somers House license renewal, and table it for further review, from the motion to approve all Class B liquor licenses up for renewal was made following a public hearing Tuesday. Village trustees said they would like to see something done by the establishment's owners to cooperate with neighbors.
The Class B liquor license is scheduled to be discussed further by trustees at a work session scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Village Hall, 7511 12th St.
The Village Board last week also tabled The Somers House's cabaret license renewal. Both licenses will come back before the Village Board at its next regular meeting.
In addition to the hearing, the Class B liquor license renewal process also includes a review of all calls for police service to each establishment, including grocery stores and gas stations, during the most recent two-year period.
Officials noted that the review of calls for The Somers House does not include the April 18 shooting, since it is still under investigation. However, the incident was discussed Tuesday, first by attorney J. Michael McTernan, who represents the owners of The Somers House, 1548 Sheridan Road.
'Shocked and saddened'
“April 18, 2021, in the village was horrible,” McTernan said, adding the owners were both shocked and saddened by the incident. “It has rocked their business excessively, and it will be with them the rest of their lives. None of us can know what they went through that day.”
McTernan said this type of tragedy has played out across the country, at grocery stores, restaurants, casinos and other businesses. He said it's the criminals committing the acts that need to be punished and not “given a pass.”
“We need to do something about the people who are breaking the law,” McTernan said. “Punish them.”
In the case of The Somers House, McTernan said, the alleged shooter should have already been in jail for a previous crime. Rakayo Vinson, 24, is charged with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting that killed Cedric Gaston, 24, Atkeem Stevenson, 26 and Kevin Donaldson, 22.
“Even if they would have instituted a sentence a third of the punishment, this crime wouldn’t have happened,” McTernan said. “We have a failure to prosecute and properly punish and put behind bars for a long period of time those people that break the law. Somers House isn’t breaking the law.”
No pass for owners
But Somers Town Chairman Mark Molinaro, who lives near the tavern, said the municipality should stop giving the business owners a pass.
“You want to talk about letting people off the hook,” Molinaro said during the public hearing. “Did you hear one ounce of accountability? No, because you never have — not this board, not the board before you, not the board before that.”
Molinaro said it's the owners who “set up the culture of that establishment that allows these types of things to happen more frequently” and who should also be held accountable. He called it “the worst kept secret” that The Somers House is the place to go if you want to drink under age. The establishment is a popular hangout for Carthage College students.
"All I’m looking for is a little accountability and cooperation so the neighborhood can enjoy what they have over there,” Molinaro said.
Support and opposition
Others who spoke included neighbors who complained about noise, fighting, littering, public urination and vandalism around The Somers House, along with several tavern patrons who said they feel safe there and haven’t seen any violations. Petitions both for and against the renewals were submitted.
The list of calls for service is used so officials can see how many alcohol-related issues, such as underage drinking citations, an establishment has had. According to Somers municipal attorney Jeff Davison, it is only the alcohol-related issues that can be considered as justification to not renew a liquor license.
Details of routine “tavern checks” by Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies are included in the report. For example, on Oct. 17, 2020, during a routine check at The Somers House, deputies found that two underage females — who were issued citations — had “gained access through false identification” and that “the air did have a slight smell of marijuana,” though no one was observed smoking.