The story behind Kenosha's visiting giraffe sculpture

Matt Bellefeuille is a renowned master metal sculptor from Winthrop Harbor, Ill., whose captivating sculptures have been thrilling visitors at art galleries and exhibitions throughout northern Illinois and southeastern Wisconsin for the last 10 years.

Although Bellefeuille has always had an artistic eye and a creative spirit, it was not until he learned how to weld at his public works job for the Village of Gurnee (going on 23-plus years) that he found the medium he was meant to use.

Using both recycled metal (such as old car parts, nuts and bolts, grates, springs, tools, sewing machine pieces and even silverware) and other found metal objects along with new metal pieces, Bellefeuille attempts to — and succeeds — in giving these cold, hard components a soft and elegant look in his works of sculptural art.

Receiving consistent growing acclaim and popularity, Bellefeuille took on his most ambitious sculpture to date in the spring of 2021 and created “Inner Peace,” an 8-foot tall metal, illuminated, free-standing giraffe, which first debuted at the Lemon Street Gallery in Kenosha in late summer. The sculpture took approximately three months to complete and required torching, cutting, welding and grinding to execute.

Currently on display for viewing in the lobby at the Kenosha Area Business Alliance, 5500 Sixth Ave. (open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays), the commanding, award-winning sculpture is now ready to find its permanent home.

Built to last

The sculpture presented some interesting challenges for the artist.

“I wanted to create a sculpture that would have longevity and be relatively easy to maintain. To accomplish this, I had to build ‘Inner Peace’ in two pieces,” Bellefeuille said. “This enabled me not only to easily add the illumination but more so to sandblast and then powder coat the entire work, every inch, inside and out — powder coating is one of the most durable things you can do to a sculpture.

“Working with two pieces was a challenge. I had to make sure the heating and welding did not warp the metal which could then impact a seamless fit,” the artist explained.

In September, “Inner Peace” traveled to Grand Rapids, Mich., where it was accepted into the competitive and prestigious three-week ArtPrize Festival. It marked third appearance for Bellefeuille at the noted international event. “Inner Peace” was prominently featured in front of a floor-to-ceiling window at one of the ArtPrize’s most sought after locations for artists to show their work.

Next “Inner Peace” won the curator’s Award of Excellence from the Robert T. Wright Gallery of Art at the College of Lake County in Grayslake, Ill., in the college’s juried Recent Works Exhibition in October.

Inspired by a vision

Inner Peace stands 95 inches tall (approximately 8 feet) and is 48 inches wide and 28 inches deep. It is made of steel with a copper and black double powder coat and features over 250 multi-colored LED lights inside. A video showing the sculpture’s various stages of illumination can be viewed on YouTube.

“I had the vision of this sculpture in my head years ago and I knew I would not be able to let go of that vision until I had made the sculpture a reality. I named it ‘Inner Peace’ because of the soft glow that pours out of the sculpture. It represents letting our inner peace, beauty and love shine out into the world,” said Bellefeuille.

Bellefeuille has created metal sculptures of cats, dogs, fish, horses, mice and insects. “Inner Peace” is his third and largest giraffe sculpture.

“Out of all the animals in Animal Kingdom, I identify with the giraffe’s strange and compelling uniqueness,” said Bellefeuille. “The giraffe is my favorite animal.”

