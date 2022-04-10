The war next door: Kenoshan Adam Larson working in Poland

When Adam Larson went to Poland to teach English, he was hoping to explore the country his mother’s grandparents came from, travel to nearby areas and brush up on his Polish language skills.

Then Russia invaded neighboring Ukraine, and Poland found itself welcoming refugees, NATO troops and even President Biden.

Larson lives and works in the city of Gliwice, “about 200 miles from the Ukrainian border.”

He was, at first, understandably nervous about the war next door.

“But once I realized the number of things that would have to happen to put me at risk,” he said, “I stopped worrying.”

Still, he added, “My mom would worry about me wherever I am in the world. Relatives and friends have reached out to make sure that I’m OK, which is the same thing that happened with the civil unrest in Kenosha in 2020.”

His job in Poland is the second adventure he’s had since graduating from college, though his first position — working as a ranger with the Maryland Park Service at the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad National Historical Park — wasn’t nearly as close to Russian tanks.

“I had planned on living abroad after I graduated from college,” he explained, “but I graduated in the spring of 2020, so that really wasn’t possible.”

When the Park Service job ended, “I applied for teaching jobs overseas and volunteered at the Wyoming Dinosaur Center for a bit, and that’s when I was hired to work here.”

Family roots in Poland

It’s his first visit to Poland — and Europe in general — but his family does have roots there.

“All of my mom’s grandparents were Polish and immigrated to the U.S. in the early 20th century,” he said, adding, “although they didn’t technically emigrate from Poland because between 1795 and 1918, Poland was not an independent state.”

His own Polish language skills were minimal.

“My grandma could speak Polish, and so when I was a little kid, she taught me a few words and how to count to 10 in Polish. My family still eats some Polish foods like pierogi, Polish sausage and what we refer to as ‘Easter soup,’ which here is called żurek and is eaten throughout the year, which I am happy about.”

He arrived in Poland on Jan. 2 and plans to stay through the end of June, teaching English to children, teens and adults.

Larson is teaching “at Speed School of English’s Gliwice campus. Adult classes mostly focus on speaking, while kids and teens classes cover reading, writing, listening and speaking more evenly.”

The city, he said, has about 177,000 residents and is about two hours southeast of Wrocław and an hour and 20 minutes west of Kraków.

Since he’s been living and working in Gliwice, his Polish is getting better all the time.

“I currently have a vocabulary of about a hundred words, and I’ve learned how to pronounce Polish, which has several letters and sounds not used in English (ą, ć, ę, ł, ń, ó, ś, ż, ź) as well as a handful of digraphs (cz, dz, dż, dź, rz, sz)” he said.

“I can only understand a few words here and there in written Polish, but I can at least pronounce it, as Polish is consistently spelled like it sounds. I know some basic phrases, a few verbs, and some non-basic stuff just for fun, like the tongue twister Grzegorz Brzęczyszczykiewicz (a made up character from the made up town of Chrząszczyżewoszyce, Powiat Łękołody).”

Exploring the country

When people find he’s from the U.S. the most common question he gets is “Why are you here?”

He explains: “That’s partly because, with the exception of the current refugee crisis, most recent migration has been from Poland to Western Europe, and partly because I’m not in a city that has a lot of foreigners or foreign visitors.”

Since working in Poland, he’s learned that “history here is even more complicated than I thought it was.”

“As one example,” he said, “prior to World War II, Gliwice (then Gleiwitz) was on the German side of the border between Germany and Poland, and after World War II the Soviets redrew borders, making Gliwice part of Poland, and then forcibly relocated ethnic groups to create more homogenous nations.”

When he’s not working, he tries to explore as much as possible.

“When I studied abroad in Hong Kong, all of my classes were from Tuesday to Thursday, giving me four-day weekends every week and a lot of time to explore Hong Kong and Asia,” Larson said. “Here, I work Monday to Friday, so I really have to make the most of my free days.

“I’m trying my best to see as much as I can. So far, I’ve visited Kraków, Wrocław, Częstochowa, Katowice, Opole and Bytom in Poland and Ostrava in the Czech Republic and Oslo, Norway — with more travels planned.”

Amazon really is everywhere

While he’s from away from home, the city where’s he’s based isn’t all that different.

“Kenosha and Gliwice actually have a lot in common,” Larson said. “They’re both relaxed, small cities near larger metropolitan centers; are associated with the auto industry — and both even have Amazon warehouses due to good access to highways.”

He add a suggestion for our city officials: “Kenosha doesn’t have a sister city in Poland, and Gliwice doesn’t have a sister city in the United States, so with their similarities that might be something worth pursuing.”

When this job ends, Larson hopes to keep exploring the world, though he will miss the food in Poland.

When asked what’s the best thing he’s eaten since being there, Larson has trouble coming up with a single item.

“It’s hard to pick a favorite, because I’ve liked nearly everything I’ve tried so far here,” he said, “including many varieties of pierogi (filled dumplings), sausage and soup. I’m not a fan of barszcz czerwony (borscht), but I hope to someday try duck blood soup, which my grandma specifically remembered from her childhood as a gross food.”

While he’s busy in Poland and nearby areas, Larson said anyone who wants to keep up with his adventures “should sign up for my free newsletter at adamlarson.substack.com.”

