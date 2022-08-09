The Washington Park Municipal Golf Course in its 100th season of golf

Kenosha has not just one, but two local golf courses which have been a part of the community for a century.

Last month I wrote about the 100-year-old Ross designed course at the Kenosha Country Club. Also celebrating it’s 100th season this year is the Washington Park Municipal Golf Course.

“Muni,” as it is known by affectionately by thousands of golfers, is a nine-hole course smack in the middle of the city, with its quaint clubhouse on the southwest corner of 22nd Avenue and Washington Road.

When it opened in spring of 1922, it was on the west end of town, practically at the city limits.

In fact it helped shape Kenosha, as lots in the Golf Links Addition subdivision (45th Street to Washington Road; 30th to 32nd Avenues) were up for sale that spring, just $25 down and $10 per month for the $400+ bungalow sites.

Can you imagine? No interest; no extras; no taxes for a year!

But back to the golf.

When the nation was beginning to recover from the post-World War I depression, many developed an interest in the sport. Some felt maintaining a private golf club membership was cost prohibitive.

There were municipal parks, playgrounds, tennis courts, and a beach. Why not a municipal golf course?

Four hundred residents agreed and signed a petition bringing it to the City Council for action. The demand was too strong to overlook. The city had purchased 51.42 acres in 1915 and the council earmarked it for a golf course. (An additional 19.70 acres was donated in 1934.)

The entrance to the golf course was at Albers Street (45th Street) and Edwards Street (25th Avenue). The North Shore Electric Railway tracks ran along the west side of the links.

The course saw it’s first players on the Saturday afternoon of May 27, 1922, when 125 golfers teed off. The following day, May 28, the course was dedicated and 200 golfers made the rounds, despite the headline attractions booked at the same time at Simmons Athletic Field.

Old clubhouse gone

Kenosha Parks Department Field Supervisor Joe Bill has been in charge for seven years. He pointed out the original clubhouse site, which sat on the south end of the land, behind Holy Rosary Church, where the eighth tee is today.

“There is no evidence of it (the clubhouse) there now, nothing,” said Bill.

When it opened in 1922, Muni’s course was 2,396 yards long; today it is 2,707 yards. The layout of the 9-hole course is essentially the same, though the numbering has changed because the old clubhouse was on 45th Street.

The 1922 first hole is today’s eighth hole, and subsequently the 1922 second hole is today’s ninth, near today’s clubhouse.

A sports page article in the May 25, 1922, Kenosha Evening News named each of the holes. Here are the 1922 holes/corresponding modern holes and their names:

Hole 1/8 – Long Shot

Hole 2/9 – The Basin

Hole 3/1 – Roadside

Hole 4/2 – Mound

Hole 5/3 – Spring

Hole 6/4 – Old Profanity

Hole 7/5 – Splash

Hole 8/6 – Waterloo

Hole 9/7 – Home

The article went on to state that you didn’t have to be rich to play the game at Muni: “It stands to reason that the city that puts golf within the reach of the average person is bound to be a healthier city.”

New clubhouse – 87 years old

Today’s clubhouse was a federal Works Projects Administration project – Project No. 1723 – that was under construction by late 1935.

The WPA was a national program of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal that operated its own projects in cooperation with state and local governments. It was designed to employ mostly unskilled men out of work because of the Great Depression and ultimately provided eight million jobs from 1935 to 1944.

The Tudor Revival building was designed by Hugo Bothe, built partly with reclaimed materials and completed in 1936. It now is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Walking in the front door of the clubhouse, you can’t help but feel the history. From the castle-like door to the knotty-pine interior, to the group of seniors playing cards in the corner, it seems a place frozen in time.

The bar was built a decade ago, and modern ceiling fans, lighting and a cooler added along the way.

There are leagues every weekday morning and four afternoons a week, Monday through Thursday. The course sees 100 golfers each weekday, 125 to 150 golfers on weekends.

Bill said it’s the perfect place to learn the sport, as the price is right. Club rentals are $5/$6, green fees run from $10 to $14, depending on the day, with senior/junior discounts, not including a cart, which is $10.

“You don’t have to kick out an arm and a leg to find out if you like it,” he said.

Demographics have changed

Bill has been hanging around Muni since he was 10 years old, some 47-plus years by his calculation.

He reflected that, in the summers of the late 1970s, there would be 100 kids there in the mornings at 50 cents each to golf, and in the afternoons it was a short jaunt home for your swimsuit and over to Washington Bowl pool where it cost 25 cents to swim.

Not as many kids aren’t coming out these days, even with free club rentals for junior players through the “Sticks and Kids” program. Today, 75 percent of the golfers are 55 and older.

In 2021, 15,000 9-hole grounds of golf were registered at the course. That’s about half the amount of golf that was played there nearly 50 years ago. Park records show that in 1977 there were 30,307 rounds of golf played at Muni.