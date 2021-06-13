WATCH NOW: From Pops to pups: The week ahead: Summer events continue to heat up

Strike up the band! The Kenosha Pops Concert Band, that is. For the first time since August of 2019, the city’s band will be performing on the Sesquicentennial Band Shell in Pennoyer Park.

“We’ll be playing a lot of old favorites and other pieces,” said Craig Gall, the band’s musical director. Gall is starting his 18th season as the band’s conductor and his 29th year overall with the Pops.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He’ll be joined on stage by Assistant Conductor Frank Germinaro, who has been involved with the Pops — as a musician and then a conductor — for more than 50 years.

They are planning for a normal summer season “or as normal as we can make it,” Gall said.

Instead of the weekly concert themes the band is known for, the group will be performing “a weekly Concert in the Park, which is a great American tradition,” Gall said. “We’ll play plenty of marches and familiar concert band tunes.”