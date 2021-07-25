Theater teacher honored with national award

Accolades are nothing new for Holly Stanfield.

The veteran Bradford High School theater teacher is an Educational Theatre Association Hall of Fame member and has twice been a finalist for the Excellence in Theatre Education Tony Award.

But whenever she’s honored for building a theater program with a national reputation for excellence, the first thing she does is mention the hard work of her colleagues and students.

It was the same when she won the 2021 Stephen Schwartz Musical Theatre Teacher of the Year Award.

“It’s an award for the whole department,” she said. “That’s the beauty of musical theater: We have to do this together or it doesn’t happen.”

The honor — which she shares with Roshunda Jones of G.W. Carver Magnet High School in Houston — “is really for everyone on our KUSD team,” she said, mentioning in particular fellow theater teachers Jodi Williams and Christi Geidner — “they were in the building with me during COVID” — and Andrew Waters, who does choreography.

“Our team works together so well,” Stanfield said. “And our KUSD administration was incredibly supportive. I’m super happy to be working in a great place with great people.”