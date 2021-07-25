Theater teacher honored with national award

Accolades are nothing new for Holly Stanfield.
The veteran Bradford High School theater teacher is an Educational Theatre Association Hall of Fame member and has twice been a finalist for the Excellence in Theatre Education Tony Award.
But whenever she’s honored for building a theater program with a national reputation for excellence, the first thing she does is mention the hard work of her colleagues and students.
It was the same when she won the 2021 Stephen Schwartz Musical Theatre Teacher of the Year Award.
“It’s an award for the whole department,” she said. “That’s the beauty of musical theater: We have to do this together or it doesn’t happen.”
The honor — which she shares with Roshunda Jones of G.W. Carver Magnet High School in Houston — “is really for everyone on our KUSD team,” she said, mentioning in particular fellow theater teachers Jodi Williams and Christi Geidner — “they were in the building with me during COVID” — and Andrew Waters, who does choreography.
“Our team works together so well,” Stanfield said. “And our KUSD administration was incredibly supportive. I’m super happy to be working in a great place with great people.”
Coming off a school year when teaching had to be done remotely due to a global pandemic, Stanfield admits it was “our toughest year, but we really learned a lot and did really well. We planned to do eight shows, and we did eight shows.”
In addition to school employees, Stanfield said “plenty of other artists in town worked with us, too, to make it all possible.”
A national award
The Stephen Schwartz Award is presented by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers Foundation and the Educational Theatre Association.
Now in its second year, the award “honors exceptional high- and middle-school musical theater teachers” and includes a $5,000 cash prize. The award is funded by the Annenberg Foundation in honor of composer Schwartz, who has written hit musicals including “Godspell,” “Pippin” and “Wicked.”
The award was presented during this summer’s International Thespian Festival.
The KUSD theater program has a long history with the festival. Since debuting with “Godspell” in 1999, the school district has sent more than 20 shows to the festival, including “West Side Story,” “1776” and the pilot production of Disney’s “Freaky Friday.”
This summer’s thespian festival was a virtual event, but Stanfield said it’s still a thrill.
“It’s great for our community to be recognized by people like Stephen Schwartz and the educational theater association for the work we all do together,” she said. “The reality of teaching is, it’s never an individual, it’s always a community.”
Stanfield said she was surprised to win the award, thanking Mare Aehlich, a theater parent and volunteer who put together the nomination, and Nick Daly, a Bradford High School graduate who is studying musical theater at the University of Michigan. “He wrote an outstanding letter as part of the nomination,” Stanfield said.
The award was established last year, “to recognize the ways that theater education impacts lives.”
Stanfield sees that impact firsthand through her students.
“The one thing the pandemic taught us is this kind of communication is essential,” she said. “When you saw kids working together, wearing masks and following the COVID rules, it was so wonderful. Theater was a break they really needed.”
Looking ahead
The theater program is looking ahead to a “normal” year, Stanfield said.
“We’re hoping to get back together, but we know how to do it virtually, too, if we have to,” she said.
She and other staff members are busy planning shows for next year and have cast 125 students in the various productions.
“We have some plans, including one pilot show we’d like to do” she said, “and now we’re working with the theater companies on securing the rights to produce the shows.”
No matter what happens with COVID-19 and possible restrictions, theater, she said, is important for students.
“What we do in theater,” she explained, “is break down those physical and emotional walls kids put up. It’s essential.”
And the best part about winning a national award?
“It means that I have been afforded an opportunity to connect with the larger theater community,” Stanfield said. “The award is really about working with kids and the process of making theater with young people.”