There is hope in the midst of the crisis

When a pandemic happens, there is worry, stress and fear. But there is also, hope, humanity and philanthropy. We are already seeing how many people in our community want to help those most vulnerable.
We are amazed by the acts of kindness we are seeing across the community. Neighbors helping neighbors to buy groceries and supplies. Strangers supporting strangers as people voluntarily self-isolate to protect the broader community.
During this time of global pandemic, we have already seen how our lives will change - and we have been asked to prepare, to practice social distancing, and to make responsible decisions with respect to how we conduct our businesses. But at Shalom Center we know that many may not be able to adequately prepare. Many do not have a support system around them if they need to self-isolate, or if they become ill.
People who live in poverty, homeless youth, seniors, and many others are at-risk. Mental health challenges are affecting many of us; however, when you tie in financial challenges, so many are needing help more than ever before.
So many have been greatly impacted during this unprecedented time. As many local agencies alter their operations or close their doors, vulnerable populations are at increased risk.
The Shalom Center adjusted our programs to ensure that we can continue providing high quality service and programming to those families and individuals who are depending on us. We continue to forge ahead to provide essential services, food to the hungry, shelter to the homeless, and comfort to a community in crisis.
We modified our food pantry to be a curbside pick-up pantry. Additionally, we have significantly reduced the number of volunteers on hand which means that our staff is “all hands-on deck”.
On distribution days, Wednesday and Friday 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., clients drive up and are greeted by a friendly face. The only paperwork required by clients is a current and valid ID as well as a recent piece of mail that shows their Kenosha County address. We will bring the groceries to your vehicle and load you up.
One of the most frequent questions I have received as of late is: how can I help? There are numerous ways that you can spread joy and hope in our community. At present, financial contributions are an effective way of helping us help the community.
Another way to help is by visiting our special COVID-19 needs list: www.shalomcenter.org/covid19needs which will share information about what type of material needs we have at this time.
While, yes, Shalom Center provides many services to our community, we are inspired by the trust that you place in us. We will continue to plant joy and hope in our community knowing that a better tomorrow will bloom soon. Be well.
Tamarra Coleman is executive director of the Shalom Center in Kenosha.
