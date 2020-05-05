There is hope in the midst of the crisis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When a pandemic happens, there is worry, stress and fear. But there is also, hope, humanity and philanthropy. We are already seeing how many people in our community want to help those most vulnerable.

We are amazed by the acts of kindness we are seeing across the community. Neighbors helping neighbors to buy groceries and supplies. Strangers supporting strangers as people voluntarily self-isolate to protect the broader community.

During this time of global pandemic, we have already seen how our lives will change - and we have been asked to prepare, to practice social distancing, and to make responsible decisions with respect to how we conduct our businesses. But at Shalom Center we know that many may not be able to adequately prepare. Many do not have a support system around them if they need to self-isolate, or if they become ill.

People who live in poverty, homeless youth, seniors, and many others are at-risk. Mental health challenges are affecting many of us; however, when you tie in financial challenges, so many are needing help more than ever before.

So many have been greatly impacted during this unprecedented time. As many local agencies alter their operations or close their doors, vulnerable populations are at increased risk.