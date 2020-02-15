There's still time to get a flu shot

The flu. Influenza. It’s contagious.
Roughly 12,000 Americans have died from the flu this season, according to the United States’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
That includes at least 92 children. Two of these pediatric deaths were in Wisconsin.
Tom Haupt, influenza surveillance coordinator for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, said in a press conference Thursday:
“Unfortunately, we have to report today, the second influenza associated pediatric death, a Wisconsin child. This is a tragedy; any influenza death is a tragedy, especially a child and we want to offer our deepest sympathy to the family and relatives of this particular child. It makes a total of two that we’ve had this year.”
Haupt added that there were more than 500 hospitalizations from the flu, “and this is a significant increase from previous weeks. ... Again, we’re not at peak (flu) activity yet. ... We won’t be at peak activity for several weeks, followed by many more weeks of high activity.”
From the state’s report dated Feb. 8, there have been 35 influenza-related deaths in Wisconsin this flu season and 1,934 influenza-associated hospitalizations; 259 were admitted to an intensive care unit and 72 people required mechanical ventilation.
According to the WDHS, roughly 50 percent of children up to 5 years of age and about 65 percent of children 5-17 in Wisconsin haven’t been vaccinated for the flu.
Over 40 percent of all people in Wisconsin have been vaccinated for the flu, “which is a record,” Haupt said.
“Our predominant virus is still the influenza B virus. But in the previous last few weeks we have seen a significant increase in the influenza A H1 virus.
“Both influenza B and A H1 predominately hit the younger population, can hit every age, but predominately affects the younger populations, those under 50 years old.
“We have seen an increase in hospitalizations with the 18-49 year olds, which is markedly different from what we’ve seen in previous influenza seasons. ... It is not unusual to have two phases of influenza every year. Usually it’s influenza A followed by influenza B. This year it’s been just the opposite.”
Evan Gorr, a public health nurse with the county’s Wellness Center, said, “I would say don’t believe what you read online about the flu shot giving you the flu. I think that’s the biggest hiccup for us giving the flu vaccine, because people say, ‘Well, I’ve never gotten the flu vaccine, and I’ve never gotten the flu, so why would I want to put myself at risk, by a getting the flu shot that will give me the flu?’”
“Which is not true,” said Gorr. “And also, another big component of the flu shot is you’re not only protecting yourself, you’re protecting the elderly, the infants and also the people who have a weakened immune system who can’t get the flu vaccine.
“It’s a preventable outbreak. When you hear things like coronavirus, that’s not preventable. People hype it up because it’s new.
“The flu has claimed 12,000 some people already, and 70-some children already. And that’s something you could fix by just getting a shot, or at least decrease the risks,” said Gorr.
You can still get a flu shot at three Kenosha County Nurse of the Day Clinic walk-in locations.
The county locations:
Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, 262-605-6775.
Kenosha County Division of Health Clinic at the Kenosha County Center at 262-857-1972.
Kenosha County Division of Health Wellness Center at the Racine/Kenosha Community Action Agency, 2000 63rd St., 262-605-6775.