There's still time to get a flu shot

According to the WDHS, roughly 50 percent of children up to 5 years of age and about 65 percent of children 5-17 in Wisconsin haven’t been vaccinated for the flu.

Over 40 percent of all people in Wisconsin have been vaccinated for the flu, “which is a record,” Haupt said.

“Our predominant virus is still the influenza B virus. But in the previous last few weeks we have seen a significant increase in the influenza A H1 virus.

“Both influenza B and A H1 predominately hit the younger population, can hit every age, but predominately affects the younger populations, those under 50 years old.

“We have seen an increase in hospitalizations with the 18-49 year olds, which is markedly different from what we’ve seen in previous influenza seasons. ... It is not unusual to have two phases of influenza every year. Usually it’s influenza A followed by influenza B. This year it’s been just the opposite.”