Four Kenosha residents braved a chilly Friday night and Saturday in front of Grace Lutheran Church, 2006 60th St., as part of the third annual Freezin’ for a Reason donation drive.

The event highlighted housing and food insecurities throughout the Kenosha community.

It also served as a much-needed donation drive, accepting food, money, sleeping bags and winter gear for those in need and for the ongoing operation of Grace Welcome Center, which is located at the same address.

With some FoodShare benefits coming to an end after Feb. 28, equaling at least $95 less in monthly benefits for participants, the Rev. Jonathan Barker said food donations are more important than ever for the church’s food pantry.

“We anticipate it’s going to be another year of longer than ever lines,” Barker said.

Denise Russell, director of the Grace Welcome Center food pantry, expressed similar sentiments.

“We need more this year,” Russell said. “We know that a crisis is coming.”

For this year’s event, Russell said they hoped to raise 140 winter-gear items, 10,000 pounds of food and $100,000 in monetary donations, half of which would go to the running of the Welcome Center, and half of which would go to the parking lot repair fund.

Although they had a long way to go to reach those goals as of Saturday afternoon, Barker said he has faith their needs will be met.

“We had a gentleman who used to rely on our services several years ago who came back and said, ‘Here’s a big donation, I’m on my feet now and what you did was really important for me back when I needed your services.’ It’s just amazing support. We just feel surrounded by love,” Barker said.

Russell, Barker, Sean Krajacic and Scott O’Malley were this year’s Freezin’ for a Reason outdoor team. They slept outside Friday night and collected donations throughout the day on Saturday in front of a fire with hot apple cider.

Barker said the event was a way to remind Kenosha that there are people going hungry or sleeping outside in the cold every day.

“We anticipate at least a 30% increase in (demand) this year unfortunately, if not more,” Barker said. “It’s really how many people need food right now and our hearts just break for all the hungry families.”

He recalled on incident of a man coming in with hands so cold he couldn’t open the door.

“That type of thing is happening all the time,” Barker said. “We need to remind people of their un-housed neighbors.”

The Grace Welcome Center recently expanded its services to try helping those struggling with homelessness. Dionisse Molina, coordinated entry specialist with the welcome Center, said they connect people with resources, and look for spaces for people to stay.

Since the new program’s start in October of last year, Molina said they’ve seen a great deal of need in the community for a place to stay warm, take a shower and clean clothes.

“We’ve seen a lot of people struggling,” Molina said. “It’s important to have an event like this to raise awareness about what’s happening in our city. There are people living outside in the cold right now.”

In 2022, 4,776 unduplicated families and 15,076 unduplicated individuals received food donations from the food pantry. He said lines for food have stretched around the block some weeks.

The Grace Welcome Center hosts a breakfast program that is available to the Uptown community every Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. It also operates as a food pantry on Tuesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Barker said he hopes donations continue into the week. Normal donation dates are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Financial donations can be made at the Welcome Center, online at gracewelcomecenter.org/donate/ or mailed to Grace Welcome Center, 2006 60th St., Kenosha, WI 53140.

“We’re just stepping out in faith trusting that people will see this and feel moved to support us in this upcoming year and even this upcoming week because the need is there,” Barker said.

Kenosha News reporter Daniel Gaitan contributed to this report.