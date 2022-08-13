Third annual Women Build Week raised over $17,600 for Habitat for Humanity projects in Kenosha

The third annual Habitat for Humanity Women Build Week in Kenosha united a host of volunteers, groups and sponsors to help build affordable housing in the community.

The event Aug. 1-6 was part of a global call on women to raise a hammer and shine a spotlight on the need for safe and affordable housing..

"Women Build Week raises funds to continue building Habitat homes in Kenosha while providing the tools for women to empower and educate themselves on skills used when building or repairing homes," Amanda Kurt, a site supervisor and Women Build Week leader for Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha, explained prior to the week's activities.

Organizers project that it raised just over $17,400 to help with ongoing local projects.

It also provided the opportunity for women to take a proactive step in serving their communities, specifically to support other women. They invited anyone who wanted to learn how to build and construct a home to join in, no experience necessary.

Volunteers worked under the guidance of construction professionals, alongside other volunteers and future Habitat homeowners.

Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha is currently building four homes, two of them in the Wilson Heights Neighborhood. Before the end of the year, Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha intends to break ground on two more new homes in the Wilson Heights Neighborhood.

Angela Elliott, executive director for Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha, said the event united many volunteers to help advance the projects and raise funds for Habitat efforts.

The event featured seven build group sponsors which provided dozens of volunteers, including: Burn Boot Camp, with 20 volunteers; GoFelicia Realtor, with 10 volunteers; University of Wisconsin-Parkside Bold Leaders, with 10 volunteers; Country Financial, with 10 volunteers; BEAR Real Estate Group/BREG, with 30 volunteers; All Cut Up Salon & Kurk, Inc., with 20 volunteers; and InSinkErator, with 20 volunteers. There were also 20 volunteer slots open to the public as well.

Including site leaders, the planning committee, and the volunteers who helped with delivering meals and misc tasks, they had nearly 150 volunteers involved throughout the week.

Other sponsors for the event included: Local 118 Plumbers, as presenting sponsor; and LMI Packaging.

Three in-kind sponsors who provided materials and services included: Gleason Redi-Mix, who donated concrete for garages; Rob'd Arts, who donated photography services; and Art by Mia Hope, who donated photography services.

Meals were provided during the week's efforts from 10 sponsors including: Journey Church's Compassion Team, who served lunch on Monday; an anonymous individual who provided dinner on Monday; Valeo's Pizza, which provided lunch on Tuesday; TinCan Roadhouse, who provided lunch on Wednesday; Subway, who provided lunch on Thursday at the Salem location; Firehouse Performance, which provided lunch on Friday' Johnson Financial, who provided lunch on Saturday; Perrine's Gas & Grocery, which provided HoHo cake every day; Paielli's Bakery, which provided breakfast every morning; and EastView Coffee, which provided coffee every morning.

Donations can still be made at the event fundraising page online through the end of August at https://secure.givelively.org/donate/habitat-for-humanity-of-kenosha/wbw-2022. Individuals can also donate by mail in a check to the Habitat office with "Women Build Week" or "WBW" in the memo line. Office address is 6203 28th Avenue Kenosha, WI 53143.

Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha is also always in need of volunteers to work in their office at 6203 28th Ave., or at their build sites.