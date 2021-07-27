Third building breaks ground in Bristol Highlands

The third piece to the development puzzle in the Bristol Highlands Commerce Center, south of Highway C and west of Highway U, has fallen into place.
Officials held a groundbreaking last week to welcome the third warehouse to be built by HSA Commercial Real Estate in Chicago. It will be a 447,216-square-foot distribution center at 9403 136th Ave.
The building is set for completion in 2022. The exterior parking plan for the newest building calls for 263 auto spaces, 19 trailer stalls and 50 trailer spaces.
“We’re very excited (by HSA’s) plans so far and even going into the future,” Bristol Village President Mike Farrell said Tuesday. “HSA has been a great partner for us to work with. They’ve come to us well in advance with plans and proposals. They get in front of the Plan Commission on a very timely basis.
“We have been able to talk with them about desired changes in the plan or aspects of the plan that we would like them to, in some cases adjust. HSA has always been cooperative to get those things done.”
HSA is working with Premier Design + Build Group, Itasca, Ill. The two companies already have constructed a pair of buildings at that site, a 157,656-square-foot warehouse and a 472,216-square-foot distribution center.
Tim Thompson of HSA said Monday that the larger of those two buildings already has a tenant, Visual Pak, of Waukegan, Ill. The newest structure is being built on a “speculative basis,” or without tenants previously lined up, according to a release issued by HSA last week.
Rezoning of the Bristol Highlands received Bristol Village Board approval in June. The buildings are located on 85 acres, and by the time all three have been completed, Thompson said the buildings will total more than 1.3 million square feet with between 700 and 1,000 employees.
The current project isn’t the only one HSA has in its sights with the village, Farrell said. Plans are in place on the west side of Highway U with three additional buildings.
“We’ve already begun the approval process for that,” Farrell said.
The speed of the current project is an indicator of several factors, Farrell said.
“Anybody and everybody who is looking to develop in southeast Wisconsin wants the closest proximity to I-94 as they can get,” he said. “Of course, they’re looking for a bargain when it comes to buying land and appropriate access and transit to and from I-94 for their work trucks, semis or whatever it might be. The speed of this has gone very well because the demand was there.”
According to the press release issued by HSA, a U.S. Industrial Demand Study indicates that industrial tenants are requiring more than 660 million square feet of space, exceeding both 2019 and 2020 levels, a 22% increase in year-over-year warehouse demand.
Fits the plan
While development in the village has historically been slower to happen, Farrell said, what’s happening now and into the future fits into Bristol’s comprehensive plan.
“In the last couple of years, we see this as a true opportunity to fit into the actual land-use plans that we’ve had on the books for 25 or 30 years,” Farrell said. “This area within Bristol and even in Pleasant Prairie has been on the land-use plan for a development zone for a very long time.
“We finally had an opportunity with HSA as our partner to move forward quickly with actually filling in the land-use plan as we originally intended.”
What sets this development apart from others like it, is the Tax Increment Financing District set up by the village is fully funded by the developer, which means Bristol has no financial risk, Farrell said.
“(HSA) has been willing partners to do that,” he said. “If we’re going to do a TIF, we’re going to ask the developer to fund it. It really just removes the risk of development from the Village of Bristol.”