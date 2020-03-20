Third coronavirus case reported in Walworth County

The announcement comes just two days after the first case in the county was reported March 18.

Carlo Nevicosi, the deputy director of the Walworth County department of health and human services, said there is evidence that two of the cases were spread within the community.

“They’re not getting it from somewhere else and being quarantined here, now they’re passing it," Nevicosi said. “It’s not necessarily surprising, it’s just one of those things where the longer you can keep it at bay, the better.”