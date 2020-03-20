Third coronavirus case reported in Walworth County

ELKHORN - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported a third confirmed case of the coronavirus in Walworth County.
The announcement comes just two days after the first case in the county was reported March 18.
Carlo Nevicosi, the deputy director of the Walworth County department of health and human services, said there is evidence that two of the cases were spread within the community.
