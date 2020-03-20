Third coronavirus case reported in Walworth County
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health earlier this month shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S.

 AP FILE PHOTO

ELKHORN - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported a third confirmed case of the coronavirus in Walworth County. 

The announcement comes just two days after the first case in the county was reported March 18. 

Carlo Nevicosi, the deputy director of the Walworth County department of health and human services, said there is evidence that two of the cases were spread within the community. 

“They’re not getting it from somewhere else and being quarantined here, now they’re passing it," Nevicosi said. “It’s not necessarily surprising, it’s just one of those things where the longer you can keep it at bay, the better.”
 
Nevicosi said community spread was inevitable because individuals with the disease may not be symptomatic, particularly in younger populations, and may be unaware they have contracted the coronavirus. 
 
 
 
