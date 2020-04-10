Third death reported from COVID-19 in Racine County

A third Racine County resident has died from COVID-19, health officials reported.
A woman in her 90s died, according to the Central Racine County Health Department.
The total number of confirmed cases in Racine County rose to 98 Thursday, up from 84 the day prior.
The total of positive cases stands at 140 in Kenosha County, with one death.
