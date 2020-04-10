Third death reported from COVID-19 in Racine County
View Comments
top story

Third death reported from COVID-19 in Racine County

  • Updated
CORONAVIRUS CELL

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health earlier this month shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S.

 AP FILE PHOTO

A third Racine County resident has died from COVID-19, health officials reported.

A woman in her 90s died, according to the Central Racine County Health Department.

The total number of confirmed cases in Racine County rose to 98 Thursday, up from 84 the day prior.

The total of positive cases stands at 140 in Kenosha County, with one death.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics