Third person charged in July shooting death of Hector Rodriguez-Rojas

Criminal complaint

According to the criminal complaint in the case against Brown:

A Kenosha Police detective, in an attempt to find evidence that Brown provided a hiding place for Victor Ramos and the weapon used in the shooting, found a series of text messages between Victor Ramos and a person identified as "Baenem" in the hours after the shooting.

In those texts, Victor Ramos indicated he was at Brown's grandmother's house and that he and Brown were stranded. Those texts occurred between 5:45 and 6:39 p.m. on July 29.

Brown texted Victor Ramos at 3:40 p.m., the complaint states, and instructed Ramos to go to his house and meet him there. A text from Victor Ramos shows that he arrived there at 3:49 p.m.

The detective stated that directional information recovered showed that Dante Ramos dropped Brown off at his house a couple hours after the shooting, and that Brown contacted Victor Ramos, "checking on whether he and Dante Ramos were good."

There also was a series of phone calls between Brown and the accused shooter between 10:34 and 10:47 p.m., before Brown allegedly picked up Victor Ramos at his home. Calls were placed by Brown at 10:34, 10:45 and 10:47 p.m., the complaint states.