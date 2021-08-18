Third person charged in July shooting death of Hector Rodriguez-Rojas

The Kenosha County District Attorney's Office Tuesday filed charges against a third person in connection with a July shooting homicide.
Oscar A. Brown, 17, of Kenosha is charged with a felony count of harboring/aiding a felon for his role in the July 29 shooting death of Hector Rodriguez-Rojas, 30.
Oscar Brown booking photo
Brown
Brown made a voluntary appearance Tuesday with his attorney, Brian Dimmer, and was ordered to be held on a $30,000 cash bond by Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Larry Keating.
Court records indicate that an arrest warrant for Brown, who will be back in court Aug. 26 for an 8:15 a.m. preliminary hearing, had been issued prior to his appearance.
If convicted, Brown faces a maximum fine of $25,000 and 10 years in prison.
The accused shooter, Victor H. Ramos, 19, of Kenosha is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and is being held in the Kenosha County Jail on a $1 million cash bond. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 25 at 9 a.m.
Victor Ramos booking photo
V. Ramos
Earlier this month, Dante S. Ramos, 18, of Kenosha also was charged with a felony count of harboring/aiding a felon. Court records show that he posted a $50,000 cash bond Monday and is due back for a preliminary hearing Thursday morning at 8:30 a.m.
Dante Ramos booking photo
D. Ramos
'Extreme set of allegations'
In court Tuesday, District Attorney Michael Graveley asked Keating for a $50,000 cash bond.
"This is a person providing direct aid (to the shooter)," Graveley said. "This is an extreme set of allegations with connection to a murder."
Dimmer said his client, who is set to be a high school senior in the fall, has had no prior criminal contacts and has strong ties to Kenosha.
He asked Keating to consider Brown's young age when setting the bond.
"Let's paint this in the context of what sounds like a scared 17-year-old kid," Dimmer said. "This is a young kid. We have no indication he tried to hide a car (or) dispose of evidence. We have a young kid (here)."
Dimmer asked Keating to consider a $10,000 bond.
"I think that's all that's necessary," Dimmer said. "I don't see this as an individual who has been violent to the community. This is a scared kid."
Keating, however, disagreed and stated that the complaint shows Brown is alleged to have assisted Victor Ramos to seek refuge at his residence, followed by a brief separation between the two, then a "reconnection" in the hours after the shooting.
"(The allegations are) very serious," Keating said. "The exposure (to prison) is great."
Criminal complaint
According to the criminal complaint in the case against Brown:
A Kenosha Police detective, in an attempt to find evidence that Brown provided a hiding place for Victor Ramos and the weapon used in the shooting, found a series of text messages between Victor Ramos and a person identified as "Baenem" in the hours after the shooting.
In those texts, Victor Ramos indicated he was at Brown's grandmother's house and that he and Brown were stranded. Those texts occurred between 5:45 and 6:39 p.m. on July 29.
Brown texted Victor Ramos at 3:40 p.m., the complaint states, and instructed Ramos to go to his house and meet him there. A text from Victor Ramos shows that he arrived there at 3:49 p.m.
The detective stated that directional information recovered showed that Dante Ramos dropped Brown off at his house a couple hours after the shooting, and that Brown contacted Victor Ramos, "checking on whether he and Dante Ramos were good."
There also was a series of phone calls between Brown and the accused shooter between 10:34 and 10:47 p.m., before Brown allegedly picked up Victor Ramos at his home. Calls were placed by Brown at 10:34, 10:45 and 10:47 p.m., the complaint states.
Police originally responded to the area of San Luis Grocery Store, 1824 52nd St., at 4:58 p.m., where they spoke to a woman who stated that Rodriguez-Rojas ran through the door, yelled for someone to call 911 and collapsed at the front door. Police observed two gunshot wounds to the victim, who was found lying on his left side with "an extremely large pool of dark red blood underneath him."
An autopsy performed by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office determined that Rodriguez-Rojas had three gunshot wounds to the torso and right arm.
