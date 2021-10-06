Third person charged in May overdose death

A third person has been charged in the May overdose death of a woman in the City of Kenosha.
Jennifer C. McFadin, 50, of Kenosha, pleaded not guilty in Kenosha County Circuit Court Wednesday to a felony charge of first-degree reckless homicide as a party to a crime. She waived her right to a preliminary hearing and is being held in the Kenosha County Jail on a $15,000 cash bond.
McFadin is due back in court for a pre-trial conference Oct. 22.
Also charged in the May 10 death have been Darius E. Martin, 27, and Fallon I. Rousseau, 39, both of Kenosha. Both have been charged with first-degree reckless homicide, while Rousseau is also facing two felony bail-jumping counts and one misdemeanor bail-jumping count. Both are in custody on $10,000 cash bonds.
Martin is due back in court Oct. 13 for a preliminary hearing, while Rousseau is scheduled for a judicial pre-trial conference Oct. 22.
The homicide charge carries a maximum fine of $100,000 and 40 years in prison.
According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police Officers were called May 10 at 9:22 p.m. to a city residence for a report of an unconscious, non-breathing woman. Medical personnel arrived but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police found a used needle with a brown liquid inside a bag and nine uncapped needles less than a foot away from the woman. A tablet that later weighed 0.4 grams and tested positive for heroin and fentanyl also was recovered.
During a search, police also located several unlabeled pill bottles later identified as clonazepam.
McFadin reportedly told police she went to the woman’s address, found her slumped over and left. She denied providing drugs to the woman and said she didn’t know how the victim got drugs. Police took possession of a tablet computer that showed messages between McFadin and the victim that indicated she had received drugs from the defendant the night she died.
The complaint states that on June 3 McFadin admitted to a Kenosha detective that she had communicated with the victim via Facebook messenger and brought her one gram of heroin the night she died.
The complaint further states that, in an interview with police, Rousseau stated she knew where the drugs came from and who the dealer was. She admitted that she drove McFadin to a residence, later identified as Martin’s, to purchase drugs and then to the victim’s. Rousseau stated McFadin went to buy the drugs and she had just provided the ride. She said she never got out of the car. Police later recovered three empty Glock gun boxes and an AK-47 with one round loaded and several in the chamber from Martin’s residence.
When police attempted to stop Martin’s vehicle, he allegedly sped off at a high rate of speed and into a residential area. He later returned to the residence and told police he fled because he was scared.