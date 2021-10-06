Third person charged in May overdose death

During a search, police also located several unlabeled pill bottles later identified as clonazepam.

McFadin reportedly told police she went to the woman’s address, found her slumped over and left. She denied providing drugs to the woman and said she didn’t know how the victim got drugs. Police took possession of a tablet computer that showed messages between McFadin and the victim that indicated she had received drugs from the defendant the night she died.

The complaint states that on June 3 McFadin admitted to a Kenosha detective that she had communicated with the victim via Facebook messenger and brought her one gram of heroin the night she died.

The complaint further states that, in an interview with police, Rousseau stated she knew where the drugs came from and who the dealer was. She admitted that she drove McFadin to a residence, later identified as Martin’s, to purchase drugs and then to the victim’s. Rousseau stated McFadin went to buy the drugs and she had just provided the ride. She said she never got out of the car. Police later recovered three empty Glock gun boxes and an AK-47 with one round loaded and several in the chamber from Martin’s residence.