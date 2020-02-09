This week's meetings (Feb. 10-14, 2020)

CITY MEETINGS
City of Kenosha meetings for the week of Feb. 9, all in the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., unless otherwise indicated:
- Committee on Licenses/Permits, 4:30 p.m. today
- Parks Commission, 5 p.m. today
- Public Safety & Welfare Committee, 5 p.m. today
- Public Works Committee, 5:30 p.m. today
- Stormwater Utility Committee, 5:30 p.m. today
- Board of Water Commissioners, 5:30 p.m. today
- Mayor’s Youth Commission, 6 p.m. Wednesday
- Sex Offender Residency Board, 4:30 p.m. Thursday
COUNTY MEETINGS
These are the Kenosha County government meetings for the week of Feb. 9:
- Human Services Board, 4 p.m. today, Kenosha County Job Center
- Opioid Task Force, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Kenosha County Job Center
- Planning, Development and Extension Education Committee, 11 a.m. Tuesday, Kenosha County Center
- Veterans Service Commission, 4 p.m. Tuesday, Kenosha County Job Center
- Planning, Development and Extension Education Committee, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Kenosha County Center
- Finance/Administration Committee, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Kenosha County Administration Building
AREA MEETINGS
These are the area meetings for the week of Feb. 9. All meetings are in their respective municipal halls or schools, unless otherwise indicated:
Municipalities
Bristol
- Village Board, 7 p.m. today
Paddock Lake
- Committee of the Whole, 6 p.m. Wednesday
Pleasant Prairie
- Plan Commission, 5 p.m. today
Randall
- General Town Board, 7 p.m. Thursday
Salem Lakes
- Village Board, 7 p.m. today
Somers
- Plan Commission, 5:30 p.m. today
- Village Board, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
- Town Board, 6 p.m. Tuesday
Wheatland
- Lilly Lake Protection & Rehabilitation Board of Commissioners, 5:30 p.m. today
- Town Board, 6 p.m. today
Schools
Brighton School
- School Board, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
Bristol School
- Finance Committee, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
- Safety Committee, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
- Policy Committee, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday
Randall Consolidated
- Policy Committee, 4:30 p.m. today
- Transportation Committee, 4:30 p.m. today
- Facility Committee, 5 p.m. today
- Negotiations Committee, 6:30 a.m. Wednesday
- Budget Committee, 7:30 a.m. Wednesday
Salem School
- Special School Board Meeting, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday
Trevor-Wilmot
- School Board Committee, 7 p.m. Tuesday
Wilmot Union
- Board of Education, 6 p.m. Wednesday