This week's meetings (Feb. 10-14, 2020)

CITY MEETINGS

City of Kenosha meetings for the week of Feb. 9, all in the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., unless otherwise indicated:

Committee on Licenses/Permits, 4:30 p.m. today

Parks Commission, 5 p.m. today

Public Safety & Welfare Committee, 5 p.m. today

Public Works Committee, 5:30 p.m. today

Stormwater Utility Committee, 5:30 p.m. today

Board of Water Commissioners, 5:30 p.m. today

Mayor’s Youth Commission, 6 p.m. Wednesday

Sex Offender Residency Board, 4:30 p.m. Thursday

COUNTY MEETINGS

These are the Kenosha County government meetings for the week of Feb. 9:

Human Services Board, 4 p.m. today, Kenosha County Job Center

Opioid Task Force, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Kenosha County Job Center

Planning, Development and Extension Education Committee, 11 a.m. Tuesday, Kenosha County Center

Veterans Service Commission, 4 p.m. Tuesday, Kenosha County Job Center

Planning, Development and Extension Education Committee, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Kenosha County Center

Finance/Administration Committee, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Kenosha County Administration Building

