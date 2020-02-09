This week's meetings (Feb. 10-14, 2020)
View Comments

This week's meetings (Feb. 10-14, 2020)

{{featured_button_text}}
Events banner

KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC

 KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC

CITY MEETINGS

City of Kenosha meetings for the week of Feb. 9, all in the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., unless otherwise indicated:

  • Committee on Licenses/Permits, 4:30 p.m. today
  • Parks Commission, 5 p.m. today
  • Public Safety & Welfare Committee, 5 p.m. today
  • Public Works Committee, 5:30 p.m. today
  • Stormwater Utility Committee, 5:30 p.m. today
  • Board of Water Commissioners, 5:30 p.m. today
  • Mayor’s Youth Commission, 6 p.m. Wednesday
  • Sex Offender Residency Board, 4:30 p.m. Thursday

COUNTY MEETINGS

These are the Kenosha County government meetings for the week of Feb. 9:

  • Human Services Board, 4 p.m. today, Kenosha County Job Center
  • Opioid Task Force, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Kenosha County Job Center
  • Planning, Development and Extension Education Committee, 11 a.m. Tuesday, Kenosha County Center
  • Veterans Service Commission, 4 p.m. Tuesday, Kenosha County Job Center
  • Planning, Development and Extension Education Committee, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Kenosha County Center
  • Finance/Administration Committee, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Kenosha County Administration Building

AREA MEETINGS

These are the area meetings for the week of Feb. 9. All meetings are in their respective municipal halls or schools, unless otherwise indicated:

Municipalities

Bristol

  • Village Board, 7 p.m. today

Paddock Lake

  • Committee of the Whole, 6 p.m. Wednesday

Pleasant Prairie

  • Plan Commission, 5 p.m. today

Randall

  • General Town Board, 7 p.m. Thursday

Salem Lakes

  • Village Board, 7 p.m. today

Somers

  • Plan Commission, 5:30 p.m. today
  • Village Board, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
  • Town Board, 6 p.m. Tuesday

Wheatland

  • Lilly Lake Protection & Rehabilitation Board of Commissioners, 5:30 p.m. today
  • Town Board, 6 p.m. today

Schools

Brighton School

  • School Board, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

Bristol School

  • Finance Committee, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
  • Safety Committee, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
  • Policy Committee, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday

Randall Consolidated

  • Policy Committee, 4:30 p.m. today
  • Transportation Committee, 4:30 p.m. today
  • Facility Committee, 5 p.m. today
  • Negotiations Committee, 6:30 a.m. Wednesday
  • Budget Committee, 7:30 a.m. Wednesday

Salem School

  • Special School Board Meeting, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday

Trevor-Wilmot

  • School Board Committee, 7 p.m. Tuesday

Wilmot Union

  • Board of Education, 6 p.m. Wednesday
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics