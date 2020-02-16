This Week’s Meetings (Feb. 16-21, 2020)

City meetings
City of Kenosha meetings for the week of Feb. 16, all in the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., unless otherwise indicated:
Police & Fire Commission, 9 a.m. Tuesday
Redevelopment Authority, 5 p.m. Tuesday
Finance Committee, 6 p.m. Wednesday
Common Council, 7 p.m. Wednesday
Kenosha Public Museums Board of Trustees, 4:30 p.m. Thursday
City Plan Commission, 5 p.m. Thursday
County meetings
These are the Kenosha County government meetings for the week of Feb. 16:
Multiuse Trail Committee, 3:30 p.m. today, Kenosha County Administration Building
Court Ordered Placement Review Committee, 1 p.m. Wednesday, Kenosha County Job Center
Mental Health/AODA Services Committee, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Kenosha County Job Center
Legislative Committee, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Kenosha County Administration Building
County Board, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Kenosha County Administration Building
Board of Adjustment hearing, 6 p.m. Thursday, Kenosha County Center
Area meetings
These are the area meetings for the week of Feb. 16. All meetings are in their respective municipal halls or schools, unless otherwise indicated:
Municipalities
Paddock Lake
Village Board, 7 p.mm. Wednesday
Paris
Plan Commission, 7 p.m. Monday
Pleasant Prairie
Village Board, 5 p.m. today
Salem Lakes
Village Board Committee of the Whole, 6 p.m. today
Plan Commission, 6 p.m. Wednesday
Somers
Village Board work session, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Twin Lakes
Village Board, 6:30 p.m. today
Board of Appeals, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
Schools
Bristol School
Finance Committee, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Safety Committee, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
Policy Committee, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday
Central High School
Board of Education, 5 p.m. Tuesday
Paris School
School Board, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
Randall Consolidated
School Board, 6 p.m. Wednesday
Twin Lakes School District
School Board, 6 p.m. today
Wheatland Center
Board of Education, 7 p.m. Thursday