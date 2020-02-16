This Week’s Meetings (Feb. 16-21, 2020)
This Week’s Meetings (Feb. 16-21, 2020)

City meetings

City of Kenosha meetings for the week of Feb. 16, all in the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., unless otherwise indicated:

Police & Fire Commission, 9 a.m. Tuesday

Redevelopment Authority, 5 p.m. Tuesday

Finance Committee, 6 p.m. Wednesday

Common Council, 7 p.m. Wednesday

Kenosha Public Museums Board of Trustees, 4:30 p.m. Thursday

City Plan Commission, 5 p.m. Thursday

County meetings

These are the Kenosha County government meetings for the week of Feb. 16:

Multiuse Trail Committee, 3:30 p.m. today, Kenosha County Administration Building

Court Ordered Placement Review Committee, 1 p.m. Wednesday, Kenosha County Job Center

Mental Health/AODA Services Committee, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Kenosha County Job Center

Legislative Committee, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Kenosha County Administration Building

County Board, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Kenosha County Administration Building

Board of Adjustment hearing, 6 p.m. Thursday, Kenosha County Center

Area meetings

These are the area meetings for the week of Feb. 16. All meetings are in their respective municipal halls or schools, unless otherwise indicated:

Municipalities

Paddock Lake

Village Board, 7 p.mm. Wednesday

Paris

Plan Commission, 7 p.m. Monday

Pleasant Prairie

Village Board, 5 p.m. today

Salem Lakes

Village Board Committee of the Whole, 6 p.m. today

Plan Commission, 6 p.m. Wednesday

Somers

Village Board work session, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday

Twin Lakes

Village Board, 6:30 p.m. today

Board of Appeals, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

Schools

Bristol School

Finance Committee, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday

Safety Committee, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

Policy Committee, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday

Central High School

Board of Education, 5 p.m. Tuesday

Paris School

School Board, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

Randall Consolidated

School Board, 6 p.m. Wednesday

Twin Lakes School District

School Board, 6 p.m. today

Wheatland Center

Board of Education, 7 p.m. Thursday

