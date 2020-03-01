This Week's Meetings (March 1-6, 2020)
This Week's Meetings (March 1-6, 2020)

City Meetings

City of Kenosha meetings for the week of Feb. 23, all in the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., unless otherwise indicated:

  • Finance Committee, 6 p.m. today
  • Board of Parks Commission special meeting, 6:50 p.m. today
  • Common Council, 7 p.m. today
  • Police and Fire Commission special meeting, 9 a.m. Tuesday
  • Commission on the Arts, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday
  • City Plan Commission, 5 p.m. Thursday

County Meetings

These are the Kenosha County government meetings for the week of March 1:

  • Brookside Board of Trustees, 3 p.m. today, Brookside Care Center
  • Public Works/Facilities Committee, 6:30 p.m. today, Kenosha County Center
  • Human Services Committee, 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Kenosha County Administration Building
  • County Board, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Kenosha County Administration Building
  • Judiciary & Law Enforcement Committee, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Kenosha County Administration Building

KUSD Meetings

Here are the KUSD meetings the week of March 1. All meetings will take place in the board meeting room of the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St.:

  • School Board special meeting, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Area Meetings

These are the area meetings for the week of March 1. All meetings are in their respective municipal halls or schools, unless otherwise indicated:

Municipalities

Brighton

  • Plan Commission, 6 p.m. Wednesday

Pleasant Prairie

  • Village Board, 5 p.m. today

Somers

  • Town of Somers work session, 5:15 p.m. Tuesday
  • Village of Somers work session, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Twin Lakes

  • Committee of the Whole, 6:30 p.m. today

Schools

Central High School

  • Facilities Committee, 4:30 p.m. today

Randall Consolidated

  • Insurance Committee, 7:30 a.m. Wednesday
