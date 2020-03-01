This Week's Meetings (March 1-6, 2020)

City Meetings

City of Kenosha meetings for the week of Feb. 23, all in the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., unless otherwise indicated:

Finance Committee, 6 p.m. today

Board of Parks Commission special meeting, 6:50 p.m. today

Common Council, 7 p.m. today

Police and Fire Commission special meeting, 9 a.m. Tuesday

Commission on the Arts, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday

City Plan Commission, 5 p.m. Thursday

County Meetings

These are the Kenosha County government meetings for the week of March 1:

Brookside Board of Trustees, 3 p.m. today, Brookside Care Center

Public Works/Facilities Committee, 6:30 p.m. today, Kenosha County Center

Human Services Committee, 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Kenosha County Administration Building

County Board, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Kenosha County Administration Building

Judiciary & Law Enforcement Committee, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Kenosha County Administration Building

KUSD Meetings

Here are the KUSD meetings the week of March 1. All meetings will take place in the board meeting room of the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St.: