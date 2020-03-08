This Week's Meetings (March 9-13, 2020)
This Week's Meetings (March 9-13, 2020)

KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC

City Meetings

City of Kenosha meetings for the week of March 8, all in the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., unless otherwise indicated:

  • Committee of Licenses/Permits, 4:30 p.m. today
  • Public Safety & Welfare Committee, 5 p.m. today
  • Parks Commission, 5 p.m. today
  • Public Works Committee, 5:30 p.m. today
  • Stormwater Utility Committee, 5:30 p.m. today
  • Board of Water Commissioners, 5:30 p.m. today
  • Kenosha Public Museums Board of Trustees, 4 p.m. Wednesday
  • Kenosha Hometown Heroes Commission, 5 p.m. Wednesday
  • Sex Offender Residency Board, 4:30 p.m. Thursday

County Meetings

These are the Kenosha County government meetings for the week of March 8:

  • Aging and Disability Services, noon today, Human Services Building
  • Planning, Development and Extension Education Committee, 11 a.m. Tuesday, Kenosha County Center
  • Planning, Development and Extension Education Committee, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Kenosha County Center
  • Traffic Safety Commission, 2 p.m. Thursday, Kenosha Public Safety Building
  • Finance/Administration Committee, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Kenosha County Administration Buildling

KUSD Meetings

Here are the KUSD meetings the week of March 8. All meetings will take place in the board meeting room of the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St.:

  • Ad Hoc Bradford Planetarium Citizen’s Committee, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Area Meetings

These are the area meetings for the week of March 8. All meetings are in their respective municipal halls or schools, unless otherwise indicated:

Municipalities

Brighton

  • Town Board, 7 p.m. today

Bristol

  • Village Board, 7 p.m. Tuesday

Paddock Lake

  • Committee of the Whole, 7 p.m. Wednesday

Pleasant Prairie

  • Plan Commission, 5 p.m. today
  • Park Commission, 5 p.m. Tuesday

Randall

  • General Town Board, 7 p.mm. Thursday

Salem Lakes

  • Village Board, 7 p.m. today

Somers

  • Plan Commission, 5:30 p.m. today
  • Village Board, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
  • Town Board, 6 p.m. Tuesday

Wheatland

  • Town Board, 6 p.m. today

Schools

Brighton School

  • School Board, 6:30 p.mm. Wednesday

Bristol School

  • Policy Committee, 5 p.m. Tuesday
  • Special School Board Meeting, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
  • Ed. Review & Curriculum Committee, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
  • Building & Grounds Committee, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
  • Technology Committee, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday

Randall Consolidated

  • Policy Committee, 4:30 p.m. today
  • Facility Committee, 5 p.m. today
  • Negotiations Committee, 6:30 a.m. Wednesday
  • Budget Committee, 7:30 a.m. Wednesday

Trevor-Wilmot

  • School Board Committee, 7 p.m. Tuesday
