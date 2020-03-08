This Week's Meetings (March 9-13, 2020)

City Meetings
City of Kenosha meetings for the week of March 8, all in the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., unless otherwise indicated:
- Committee of Licenses/Permits, 4:30 p.m. today
- Public Safety & Welfare Committee, 5 p.m. today
- Parks Commission, 5 p.m. today
- Public Works Committee, 5:30 p.m. today
- Stormwater Utility Committee, 5:30 p.m. today
- Board of Water Commissioners, 5:30 p.m. today
- Kenosha Public Museums Board of Trustees, 4 p.m. Wednesday
- Kenosha Hometown Heroes Commission, 5 p.m. Wednesday
- Sex Offender Residency Board, 4:30 p.m. Thursday
County Meetings
These are the Kenosha County government meetings for the week of March 8:
- Aging and Disability Services, noon today, Human Services Building
- Planning, Development and Extension Education Committee, 11 a.m. Tuesday, Kenosha County Center
- Planning, Development and Extension Education Committee, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Kenosha County Center
- Traffic Safety Commission, 2 p.m. Thursday, Kenosha Public Safety Building
- Finance/Administration Committee, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Kenosha County Administration Buildling
KUSD Meetings
Here are the KUSD meetings the week of March 8. All meetings will take place in the board meeting room of the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St.:
- Ad Hoc Bradford Planetarium Citizen’s Committee, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Area Meetings
These are the area meetings for the week of March 8. All meetings are in their respective municipal halls or schools, unless otherwise indicated:
Municipalities
Brighton
- Town Board, 7 p.m. today
Bristol
- Village Board, 7 p.m. Tuesday
Paddock Lake
- Committee of the Whole, 7 p.m. Wednesday
Pleasant Prairie
- Plan Commission, 5 p.m. today
- Park Commission, 5 p.m. Tuesday
Randall
- General Town Board, 7 p.mm. Thursday
Salem Lakes
- Village Board, 7 p.m. today
Somers
- Plan Commission, 5:30 p.m. today
- Village Board, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
- Town Board, 6 p.m. Tuesday
Wheatland
- Town Board, 6 p.m. today
Schools
Brighton School
- School Board, 6:30 p.mm. Wednesday
Bristol School
- Policy Committee, 5 p.m. Tuesday
- Special School Board Meeting, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
- Ed. Review & Curriculum Committee, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
- Building & Grounds Committee, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
- Technology Committee, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday
Randall Consolidated
- Policy Committee, 4:30 p.m. today
- Facility Committee, 5 p.m. today
- Negotiations Committee, 6:30 a.m. Wednesday
- Budget Committee, 7:30 a.m. Wednesday
Trevor-Wilmot
- School Board Committee, 7 p.m. Tuesday