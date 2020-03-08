This Week's Meetings (March 9-13, 2020)

City Meetings

City of Kenosha meetings for the week of March 8, all in the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., unless otherwise indicated:

Committee of Licenses/Permits, 4:30 p.m. today

Public Safety & Welfare Committee, 5 p.m. today

Parks Commission, 5 p.m. today

Public Works Committee, 5:30 p.m. today

Stormwater Utility Committee, 5:30 p.m. today

Board of Water Commissioners, 5:30 p.m. today

Kenosha Public Museums Board of Trustees, 4 p.m. Wednesday

Kenosha Hometown Heroes Commission, 5 p.m. Wednesday

Sex Offender Residency Board, 4:30 p.m. Thursday

County Meetings

These are the Kenosha County government meetings for the week of March 8:

Aging and Disability Services, noon today, Human Services Building

Planning, Development and Extension Education Committee, 11 a.m. Tuesday, Kenosha County Center

Planning, Development and Extension Education Committee, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Kenosha County Center

Traffic Safety Commission, 2 p.m. Thursday, Kenosha Public Safety Building

Finance/Administration Committee, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Kenosha County Administration Buildling

KUSD Meetings