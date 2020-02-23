This Week's Meetings

City Meetings

City of Kenosha meetings for the week of Feb. 23, all in the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., unless otherwise indicated:

License & Permits Committee, 4:30 p.m. today

Board of Parks Commission, 5 p.m. today

Public Safety & Welfare Committee, 5 p.m. today

Stormwater Utility Committee, 5:30 p.m. today

Airport Commission, 4 p.m. Wednesday

County Meetings

These are the Kenosha County government meetings for the week of Feb. 23:

Land & Water Conservation Committee, 2 p.m. today, Kenosha County Center

Kenosha Joint Services Board, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Public Safety Building

KUSD Meetings

Here are the KUSD meetings the week of Feb. 23. All meetings will take place in the board meeting room of the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St.:

School Board, 7 p.m. Tuesday

Area Meetings

These are the area meetings for the week of Feb. 23. All meetings are in their respective municipal halls or schools, unless otherwise indicated: