This Week's Meetings
View Comments

This Week's Meetings

{{featured_button_text}}
Events banner

KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC

 KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC

City Meetings

City of Kenosha meetings for the week of Feb. 23, all in the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., unless otherwise indicated:

  • License & Permits Committee, 4:30 p.m. today
  • Board of Parks Commission, 5 p.m. today
  • Public Safety & Welfare Committee, 5 p.m. today
  • Stormwater Utility Committee, 5:30 p.m. today
  • Airport Commission, 4 p.m. Wednesday

County Meetings

These are the Kenosha County government meetings for the week of Feb. 23:

  • Land & Water Conservation Committee, 2 p.m. today, Kenosha County Center
  • Kenosha Joint Services Board, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Public Safety Building

KUSD Meetings

Here are the KUSD meetings the week of Feb. 23. All meetings will take place in the board meeting room of the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St.:

  • School Board, 7 p.m. Tuesday

Area Meetings

These are the area meetings for the week of Feb. 23. All meetings are in their respective municipal halls or schools, unless otherwise indicated:

Municipalities

Bristol

  • Village Board, 7 p.m. today
  • Plan Commission, 7 p.m. Tuesday

Paris

  • Town Board, 7 p.m. Tuesday

Pleasant Prairie

  • Plan Commission, 5 p.m. today

Randall

  • Joint Town Board Plan Commission, 7 p.m. Thursday

Salem Lakes

  • Community Library Board of Trustees, 5:30 p.m. today, Community Library, 24615 89th Street, Salem
  • Board of Trustees Village Owned Property Workshop, 6 p.m. today
  • Board of Appeals, 6 p.m. Wednesday

Somers

  • Village Board, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
  • Water Commission, immediately following Village Board meeting Tuesday

Wheatland

  • Town Board, 6 p.m. today

Schools

Bristol School

  • Board of Education, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

Central High School

  • Compensation Committee, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday
  • Facilities Committee, 5 p.m. Tuesday

Randall Consolidated

  • Board of Education, 7:30 a.m. today

Salem School

  • School Board, 7 p.m. Tuesday

Trevor-Wilmot

  • School Board, 7 p.m. Tuesday
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics