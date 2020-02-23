This Week's Meetings

City Meetings
City of Kenosha meetings for the week of Feb. 23, all in the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., unless otherwise indicated:
- License & Permits Committee, 4:30 p.m. today
- Board of Parks Commission, 5 p.m. today
- Public Safety & Welfare Committee, 5 p.m. today
- Stormwater Utility Committee, 5:30 p.m. today
- Airport Commission, 4 p.m. Wednesday
County Meetings
These are the Kenosha County government meetings for the week of Feb. 23:
- Land & Water Conservation Committee, 2 p.m. today, Kenosha County Center
- Kenosha Joint Services Board, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Public Safety Building
KUSD Meetings
Here are the KUSD meetings the week of Feb. 23. All meetings will take place in the board meeting room of the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St.:
- School Board, 7 p.m. Tuesday
Area Meetings
These are the area meetings for the week of Feb. 23. All meetings are in their respective municipal halls or schools, unless otherwise indicated:
Municipalities
Bristol
- Village Board, 7 p.m. today
- Plan Commission, 7 p.m. Tuesday
Paris
- Town Board, 7 p.m. Tuesday
Pleasant Prairie
- Plan Commission, 5 p.m. today
Randall
- Joint Town Board Plan Commission, 7 p.m. Thursday
Salem Lakes
- Community Library Board of Trustees, 5:30 p.m. today, Community Library, 24615 89th Street, Salem
- Board of Trustees Village Owned Property Workshop, 6 p.m. today
- Board of Appeals, 6 p.m. Wednesday
Somers
- Village Board, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
- Water Commission, immediately following Village Board meeting Tuesday
Wheatland
- Town Board, 6 p.m. today
Schools
Bristol School
- Board of Education, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
Central High School
- Compensation Committee, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday
- Facilities Committee, 5 p.m. Tuesday
Randall Consolidated
- Board of Education, 7:30 a.m. today
Salem School
- School Board, 7 p.m. Tuesday
Trevor-Wilmot
- School Board, 7 p.m. Tuesday