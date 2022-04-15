Those who worked with Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser comment on his retirement

A handful of those who have worked closely with outgoing Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser offered the following well wishes upon his retirement:

Jennie Tunkieicz, chief of staff:

“It’s been a tremendous 14 years. Our county accomplished so much under Jim’s leadership, and it was a privilege to serve alongside him. I wish Jim and Jane nothing but the best in what is a well-earned retirement.”

John Jansen, human services director:

“It’s been a pleasure working for and with the county executive over the last nearly 14 years. His vision and desire to get things done has made human services for our citizens more accessible and of higher quality.”

Ray Arbet, public works director:

“I came back to work for Jim twice because I knew what he was capable of doing and I wanted to be a part of it, helping him to better the community. Many visible things that were his vision are now a reality. But what we see is the tip of the iceberg; there’s so much more that has happened behind the scenes to improve the way the county operates and serves its residents. It was great to play a small part in the process, because we definitely left Kenosha County in a better state than we found it in.”

Ali Nelson, veterans services director:

“Jim was a consummate leader for Kenosha County. His accomplishments speak volumes. And, not only that, he did so much on behalf of veterans. I know people who talk the talk but don’t walk the walk. Jim put the work in, and I know that’s why Kenosha County has been so successful for so many years.”

John Collins, county executive, 1986-98:

“I have known Jim since he was a college intern. Throughout his entire career in public service, he has remained dedicated to the betterment of our community. He is to be congratulated for a job well done.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0