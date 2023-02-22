Nearly 7,300 We Energies customers across Kenosha County are without power.

The We Energies outage map at 5:40 p.m. reported 7,281 customers were without power in the county. The vast majority of those customers were in the City of Kenosha (4,775), Town of Somers (1,217) and the Village of Pleasant Prairie (860). Dispatchers with Kenosha Joint Services fielded many calls regarding downed wires and poles on fire Wednesday afternoon and evening during the ice storm.

A representative with We Energies reminded customers to assume any downed wires are live and remain at least 25 feet away. Any power outages should be reported, either through the company's app, online or by calling 800-662-4797.

Capt. Dale Howser, a battalion chief with the Kenosha Fire Department, also warned residents to stay away from downed power lines and to call 911 if one is spotted.

Schools, meetings and religious services were canceled and closed Wednesday following the ice storm warning issued by the National Weather Service, which commenced at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Due to dangerous conditions, the front counter of the Kenosha Police Department was at noon Wednesday. The Kenosha Police Department remains open.

"If you call for police services, we are still out there and will respond," the department posted on social media.

According to the weather warning, “significant icing” was expected with the forecast calling for ice accumulations of a quarter to a half inch and winds gusting to as high as 40 mph. The icy weather is resulting in power outages and tree damage and travel delays.

More winter weather will hit southeastern Wisconsin Thursday morning. Residents can expect to see a continuation of the wintry mix of rain, snow and ice in the Thursday morning hours, according to Lee Network Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner’s Wednesday morning weather update.

Scattered light to moderate snow showers are forecast to start at 11 a.m., with a transition from scattered snow showers to isolated snow showers at 7 p.m. Isolated snow showers will subside by the next day with snowfall ending by Friday morning.

