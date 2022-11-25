Thousands descend upon Downtown Kenosha for annual Christmas tree lighting, special holiday kickoff

The spirit of Christmas is very much alive in the City of Kenosha.

Thousands of area residents descended upon Downtown Kenosha to witness the lighting of the city's 35-foot-tall Christmas tree and enjoy the high-energy holiday festivities during the annual Lightin' Up celebration Friday evening.

The event, held at Fountain Plaza, west of the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., included the lighting of the tree's 1,200 colored bulbs, performances of holiday classics by the group Harmonix, appearances by Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus, and a visit from Miss Kenosha 2022 Jenna Zeihen.

Zeihen invited young children to sing "Jingle Bell Rock" on stage with her. Those Funny Little People elves also danced to Christmas songs to the crowd's amusement.

Kris Kochman, the event coordinator for the city of Kenosha, said this year's celebration was a resounding success.

"It's been fantastic and we're expecting a record crowd," Kochman said. "The city's been doing this for many years. I've been doing it for 11 years. ... This really helps kick off the Christmas season. We're just really glad that the community wants to come out and support this event. It's a really good feeling to see our friends and neighbors."

Each fall the city's Parks Department harvests a Christmas tree donated by a local family. Kenosha residents Steven and Kathryn Kofoed provided the donation of this year's tree.

"Please enjoy this beautiful tree, and I hope you enjoy it as much as we have in the years that we've had it" Steven Kofoed told the crowd. "Thank you."

The unseasonably mild weather meant that many of the thousands in attendance could dance and sing in just sweaters and hats.

City Council President Rocco LaMacchia helped emcee the celebration.

"I love it! This is awesome, and there's so many people here. We couldn't have asked for better weather. It's beautiful," LaMacchia said. "It's getting back to normal and I like it."

The fun didn't stop after the tree lighting. Many Downtown businesses offered entertainment and promotions. Rides on the city’s electric streetcars were free and became packed with visitors taking in the festivities.

Santa Claus also made himself available at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St., for free visits and photos.

"What a great turnout," Santa Claus said. "I wish you all a very merry Christmas!"

Mrs. Claus helped children write letters to her husband at Actor’s Craft, 4900 Seventh Ave. Letters were deposited in a special North Pole mailbox.

"We love it and we plan to continue coming each year," said Marcella Mendez, who brought members of her Kenosha family to the festivities. "We might go on the trolley if it's not too crowded tonight."

The city's giant tree wasn't the only Downtown Christmas tree illuminated Friday night. A spruce in Friendship Park, 5834 Sixth Ave., was also lit on Friday evening.