The 56th annual Kenosha Unified Choral Festival Saturday night was a “well-oiled machine” according to guest conductor Brandon Boyd, who heaped praise on the district’s choral program.

Despite Thursday’s snowstorm drastically cutting into rehearsal time, Boyd said teachers and students were more than prepared for the nearly two-hour performance at the Indian Trail High School & Academy field house.

“They have really good leadership in this city with choral directors,” Boyd said. “The students are a clear reflection of that.”

This year’s festival showcased over 550 students from area elementary, middle, high and charter schools, with thousands of friends and family packing the audience.

Eric and Dina Daniel, whose daughter is a sophomore at Indian Trail, said they’d been to a few Choral Fests before.

“We always come to all of her concerts,” Dina Daniel said. “Choral Fest is nice because we run into people we haven’t seen for a while, because it has all the schools.”

Coordinator of Fine Arts Scott Plank was especially looking forward to this year’s show, which was the first full return to pre-pandemic operations.

“There’s a lot of excitement from the students to be back to a 100% normal, pre-COVID event,” Plank said. “For some, this might be their first real Choral Festival.”

Plank touched on why such large-scale events were important for young performers.

“It’s important because being in an ensemble is a unique experience,” Plank said. “Being part of something that’s bigger than you. It’s one thing to be in your school in an ensemble. It’s another to be here with hundreds of other students.”

Boyd, assistant director of choral activities and assistant professor of music education at the University of Missouri, said he was also glad to returning to guest conducting after numerous opportunities were cancelled in 2020.

“I’m excited finally having a chance to do this in-person,” Boyd said. “I was really excited that this was going to be in-person.”

Boyd said he was stepping into a position that had been held by some prestigious names in the field, including previous guest conductors Andrew Last and Pearl Shangkuan.

“They’ve had a line-up of really good people,” Boyd said. “To be following them, it sets the bar high.”

For Boyd, his goal was to take the work of the “fantastic” Kenosha Unified teachers and students, and push them a step further, creating a “cleaner, more mature sound.”

“One of my gifts is meeting the kids where they are, and inspiring them to get to the next level,” Boyd said. “My goal is to get them to sing as a unified ensemble.”

Another of his goals was to expand students’ musical perspective.

“I try to get them to experience different kinds of music, different languages, different harmonies, different cultures, different people,” Boyd said. “I try to stretch the limits.”

Paige Norton, a senior at Tremper High School, was excited this year’s Choral Fest was a return-to-form. This was her fourth year in the choir and her third festival, but the first full “normal” event since her freshman year.

“It feels amazing, it really does; it’s nice for there to be a full Choral Fest for our last year,” she said.

Norton praised Boyd, especially the “spirit” he brought to his conducting.

During his closing speech to the gathered crowd, Boyd once again praised the staff and teachers, noting that despite the lost rehearsal time everything had run smoothly.

“That’s not the magic of Brandon Boyd,” he said. “That’s the magic of these fantastic teachers, Scott Plank, all the people that made this happen.”

The last song of the night was “Sign Me Up,” written and composed by Boyd. It drew inspiration from a gospel song from his youth and he talked about his personal belief in the power of music.

“I do believe deep in my heart that some of the most unifying moments in my life are in choral settings,” Boyd said. “It brings us together through this commonality of music.”

The concert featured performances by seven individual high school choirs, as well as combined performances featuring mass choirs from middle and high schools, treble and bass voice choirs, and the All-City Elementary Choir.

Participating directors and their schools included: Bradley Mann, of Bradford High School and Bullen Middle School; Kristen Singer, Harborside Academy; John Choi, Indian Trail High School and Academy; Polly Amborn, Tremper High School; Brianna Santelli, Lance Middle School; Emily Armbrecht, Lincoln Middle School; Beth Herrendeen-Smith, Mahone Middle School; and Shannon Robertson, Kenosha Technology Enhanced Curriculum.

Kristen Singer served as the piano accompanist for the festival.