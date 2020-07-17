Threat to former girlfriend is followed up with gunfire

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After texting a former girlfriend a photo of a gun, then threatening to kill her family, a 21-year-old Kenosha man is alleged to have fired a gun toward her home.

Jesse Gunderson was charged Friday with discharging a firearm from a vehicle, disorderly conduct-use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

According to the criminal complaint, residents of the 2700 block of 48th Street called 911 at 9:50 p.m. Thursday reporting gunfire. At the scene, a woman told Kenosha Police that she saw a black four-door vehicle speeding down a gravel alleyway at 40 to 50 mph, the alley running north to south on the 2700 block. As the vehicle went by, the woman said, she heard “numerous and consistent ‘loud pops’ coming from the vehicle as it sped southbound through the alley.”

Police found 15 fired bullet casings in the alley spread out over approximately 140 feet.

A woman who lives at the adjacent home told police her daughter’s former boyfriend, Gunderson, sent her daughter a photo of a gun and made threats shortly before the shooting.

The daughter told police Gunderson had called her at about 9:30 p.m., called her profanities “and said something to the effect of ‘I will kill your whole family,” the complaint states.