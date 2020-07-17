Threat to former girlfriend is followed up with gunfire

After texting a former girlfriend a photo of a gun, then threatening to kill her family, a 21-year-old Kenosha man is alleged to have fired a gun toward her home.
Jesse Gunderson was charged Friday with discharging a firearm from a vehicle, disorderly conduct-use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.
According to the criminal complaint, residents of the 2700 block of 48th Street called 911 at 9:50 p.m. Thursday reporting gunfire. At the scene, a woman told Kenosha Police that she saw a black four-door vehicle speeding down a gravel alleyway at 40 to 50 mph, the alley running north to south on the 2700 block. As the vehicle went by, the woman said, she heard “numerous and consistent ‘loud pops’ coming from the vehicle as it sped southbound through the alley.”
Police found 15 fired bullet casings in the alley spread out over approximately 140 feet.
A woman who lives at the adjacent home told police her daughter’s former boyfriend, Gunderson, sent her daughter a photo of a gun and made threats shortly before the shooting.
The daughter told police Gunderson had called her at about 9:30 p.m., called her profanities “and said something to the effect of ‘I will kill your whole family,” the complaint states.
Police went to Gunderson’s home and found him sitting in a vehicle parked outside. He had a handgun in the car, along with a small amount of marijuana wax.
According to the complaint, Gunderson told police he had been drinking that night. He admitted that he had fired a gun toward his former girlfriend’s house, and that he had made threats against her family.
“The defendant stated this was out of anger and he wasn’t going to act on the threat,” the complaint states.
The complaint states that Gunderson told police he drove past the woman’s home “firing approximately 10 rounds out the window. The defendant stated he was driving with his left hand and fired the rounds with his right hand by reaching across his body and out the driver’s side window.” He said he believed he was firing toward the ground as he drove by “to scare” his former girlfriend.
Along with the charges related to the gunfire, Gunderson was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated and possession of THC. He is being held on $20,000 bond.
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.