Threat to police officer lands felony count

A 34-year-old Kenosha man faces a felony charge of making a threat to a law enforcement officer after his arrest June 11.
The felony charge against Ryan M. Quinonez carries a fine of $10,000 and six years in prison. Quinonez, who will be back in Kenosha County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing June 23, also is charged with a misdemeanor count of obstructing.
According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha police executed a search warrant at the defendant's residence, and while they were speaking to Quinonez he took off running toward a parking lot, where he was taken into custody.
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
historic photos
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.