Threat to police officer lands felony count
View Comments

Threat to police officer lands felony count

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Kenosha Police Department

Kenosha Police Department

A 34-year-old Kenosha man faces a felony charge of making a threat to a law enforcement officer after his arrest June 11.

The felony charge against Ryan M. Quinonez carries a fine of $10,000 and six years in prison. Quinonez, who will be back in Kenosha County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing June 23, also is charged with a misdemeanor count of obstructing.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha police executed a search warrant at the defendant's residence, and while they were speaking to Quinonez he took off running toward a parking lot, where he was taken into custody.

As police were attempting to check the handcuffs, Quinonez reportedly turned to one of the officers and threatened to physically assault him.
 
 
 
 
 
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Young organizers discuss impetus for Juneteenth event

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics