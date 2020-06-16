Threat to police officer lands felony count

A 34-year-old Kenosha man faces a felony charge of making a threat to a law enforcement officer after his arrest June 11.

The felony charge against Ryan M. Quinonez carries a fine of $10,000 and six years in prison. Quinonez, who will be back in Kenosha County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing June 23, also is charged with a misdemeanor count of obstructing.