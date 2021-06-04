Threats lead to criminal charges against Trevor man

A series of text messages allegedly threatening to kill a family member led to four criminal charges filed this week against a 29 year old Trevor man.

Michael T. Smith was charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court with two felony counts of substantial battery and misdemeanor charges of using a computerized communication system with the intent to injure and disorderly conduct.

Each of the felonies carries a possible fine of $10,000 and three years, six months in prison, while each misdemeanor carries a maximum fine of $1,000 and 90 days in jail.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to a Camp Lake Road residence in the Village of Salem Lakes on Wednesday. The caller told dispatch that Smith had sent him a series of text messages saying that “he was going to kill them and burn the house down.”

The caller told police he had been assaulted two weeks ago by Smith. The deputy observed the man’s left front upper tooth was missing, and the the caller further stated the he had been knocked unconscious as a result of the assault.

