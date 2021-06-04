Threats lead to criminal charges against Trevor man

A series of text messages allegedly threatening to kill a family member led to four criminal charges filed this week against a 29 year old Trevor man.
Michael T. Smith was charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court with two felony counts of substantial battery and misdemeanor charges of using a computerized communication system with the intent to injure and disorderly conduct.
Each of the felonies carries a possible fine of $10,000 and three years, six months in prison, while each misdemeanor carries a maximum fine of $1,000 and 90 days in jail.
According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to a Camp Lake Road residence in the Village of Salem Lakes on Wednesday. The caller told dispatch that Smith had sent him a series of text messages saying that “he was going to kill them and burn the house down.”
The caller told police he had been assaulted two weeks ago by Smith. The deputy observed the man’s left front upper tooth was missing, and the the caller further stated the he had been knocked unconscious as a result of the assault.
According to the complaint, the caller stated to police that Smith had come over to his house May 22, and when he opened the door he was immediately struck in the face by the defendant.
After the caller received a series of threatening texts Wednesday, he called police. He stated he knows Smith owns weapons and “feared of what he could do.”
The complaint states that Smith told police Wednesday he had been in the driveway and wanted to talk to the victim because he believed the victim was talking about him on social media. When asked by the deputy if he threatened to kill the man’s family, Smith reportedly replied, “not his kids.” The deputy also asked if Smith threatened the victim and his wife, and Smith allegedly replied, “something like that.”
the complaint further states Smith told police he didn’t remember the assault May 22, but everyone had told him it happened “so it must be true.” Smith stated he woke up one day with a large laceration on the knuckles of his right hand and said, “I didn’t think I could punch someone hard enough to knock out a tooth.”
Smith made his initial appearance before Commissioner Loren Keating on Thursday. Keating set a $2,000 signature bond and Smith is scheduled to return to court June 23 for a preliminary hearing.