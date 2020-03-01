Three Democrats look to unseat freshman U.S. Rep. Steil

Steil has more than $1 million in cash-on-hand in campaign finances right now, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

When that $1 million mark was published by a Milwaukee newspaper, Polack posted on Facebook and tweeted: “Unlike Bryan Steil, who has raised hundreds of thousands from corporate PACS (sic), my campaign won’t be funded by corporate PACs. When I’m in Congress, I’ll only be beholden to the people.”

Less than $30,000 of that is directly from the PAC directly linked to Steil’s office, but more than $1 million has come from committee fundraising, with the largest donors being investment management companies (namely Charles Schwab Corp.), a handful of law firms, a couple hedge funds and La Crosse-based Kwik Trip Co.

Although his campaign does take money from PACs, Steil says they don’t have an effect on how he votes in Washington.

Regarding PACs, Steil referred to the current state of campaign financing in America as “frustrating” during a meeting with The Journal Times Editorial Board last month.

His campaign still takes the money because it’s “the world we live in,” he said, while noting that PAC money can help make the difference in an election because it “helps you get the message out.”