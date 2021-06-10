 Skip to main content
Three face charges in connection with shooting incident last December
DECEMBER INCIDENT

Three face charges in connection with shooting incident last December

New criminal charges were filed this week against three defendants implicated in a shooting outside a Kenosha bar last December.

Zakeed D. Foster Jr., 19, Silver Lake, faces three felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, a felony charge of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent and felony resisting an officer, along with a misdemeanor count of obstruction.

Foster previously faced felony charges of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent and resisting, along with the misdemeanor obstruction. Those charges were dismissed when the new complaint was issued.

Each of the first-degree recklessly endangering safety charges carry a maximum fine of $25,000 and 12 years, six months in prison. The firearm-related charge carries a fine of $25,000 and 10 years in prison, while the felony obstructing charge carries a fine of $10,000 and six years in prison.

If convicted of the misdemeanor, he faces a $10,000 fine and nine months in jail.

Foster, who remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail, made his initial appearance on the new charges Wednesday. He is due back in court June 18 for a preliminary hearing before Commissioner Loren Keating.

Two other men also have been charged in the incident.

Tyri D. Webster, 23, Kenosha, faces three felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, a felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a felony count of fleeing/eluding, along with two misdemeanor bail-jumping counts and a misdemeanor count of obstruction.

Webster, currently in custody on a $100,000 bond, made his initial appearance in court Wednesday. He is due back for a preliminary hearing June 18 before Keating.

Jeremy O. Williams, 32, Kenosha, is charged with a felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor obstruction. He has a status conference June 14 before Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder. He also remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail.

According to the new criminal complaint, a Kenosha police detective heard numerous gunshots east of Sheridan Road in the area of a tavern in the 4800 block of Sheridan Road, and observed numerous vehicles leaving the area at high rates of speed.

Shortly thereafter, the detective learned that “a shooting scene had been located in the area of 49th Street and 8th Avenue,” and that a man with one or more gunshot wounds was being treated at Froedtert South. The man suffered multiple gunshot injuries and was later transported by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

The victim told police that he and his sister had been at the bar and, as they walked outside, he heard gunshots and realized he had been shot. His sister stated they were walking and a “shootout” occurred. Neither the victim or his sister knew who had shot him.

Police spoke to a security guard from the bar, who stated he saw two males shooting guns then flee the scene. A vehicle pursuit ensued that reached 50 to 60 mph, the complaint states. A Honda SUV eventually crashed in the 4500 block of 23rd Avenue and police observed two males running southbound.

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

As an officer attempted to chase Foster, she slipped on some ice while she crossed the sidewalk and suffered injuries to both her knees and the palms of her hands, the complaint states.

Police recovered two black handguns in the backyard of a residence on 23rd Avenue and also observed multiple footprints in the snow coming from the direction of the crash that also “were consistent with officers’ initial announced direction of travel of the suspects.”

A total of 41 fired bullet casings were recovered by police from the area of the shooting, the complaint states.

Two others arrested

Williams was taken into custody following the crash. He admitted he ran from the police and that he had been present at the shooting incident near the bar. He told police the first set of shots were fired in his direction, and then witnessed two men, one of them Webster, return fire.

The three got into a vehicle, and when it crashed Williams said he fled because he had a warrant. He admitted he brought a gun with him that night that he had been holding for Webster. After he handed the gun to Webster, Williams said he saw him hand it to Foster.

Police arrested Webster after a third set of footprints were found that led away from the crash scene. Officers spoke with a woman, who stated she had rented the SUV, and that when she went to sleep that night the vehicle was still at the residence where she was staying.

Another woman, when questioned by police, denied that she had used her vehicle to pick up Webster, but implied that someone else had. A DNA analysis report of a baseball hat recovered by police concluded “it was very likely that defendant Webster contributed to the DNA on the hat.”

