Three firefighters were injured when a structure collapsed while they were battling a fire Sunday evening in the 8900 block of 24th Avenue in Pleasant Prairie.

According to the Pleasant Prairie Fire Department, fire crews responded at about 6:16 p.m. to a report of a garage fire. Fire units arriving on scene reported a working fire of a detached garage. Mutual-aid fire agencies were summoned and responded to assist.

Crews initially at the scene were met with heavy fire conditions and an energized power line down across the roadway. Crews navigated around the power line and “offensively made a fire attack," the department stated in a news release.

Additional Pleasant Prairie fire units were called to the scene scene to assist pulling an additional hose line.

While working the interior of the garage, crews noted an impending structural failure of the garage and began leaving when the center of the roof line and the side cement block walls collapsed.

Three firefighters were injured during the collapse. One Winthrop Harbor, Ill., firefighter was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two Pleasant Prairie firefighters were evaluated at the scene scene and were later evaluated and released at a local hospital as well.

Assisting agencies included units with the Newport Fire District, Winthrop Harbor Fire, Kenosha Fire Department, Somers Fire Department and Bristol Fire Department. We Energies was contacted to respond and switch off power to the energized downed power line.

Just prior to the collapse crews reported the fire under control. T

he Kenosha County Fire Investigation Task Force was requested to support investigation efforts. Pleasant Prairie Public Works was also requested to provide an excavator to move debris for the investigation process.

No civilian injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing and the cause is currently undetermined. The last fire units cleared the scene at 10:59 p.m. Sunday.