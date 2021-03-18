Three incumbents, one newcomer in race for three Twin Lakes village trustee seats

Karow: I seek this position because I believe the purpose of government is to serve the people and that active participation is required to manage, preserve and improve our community character. I am a lifelong resident of the Twin Lakes area, including a Village Trustee for 16 years, and I am very passionate about maintaining and improving the lakes, community services and development of our area. I enjoy serving our residents by using my abilities and skills to help make good decisions on being fiscally conservative, protecting our lakes, maintaining and improving our infrastructure, providing quality law enforcement and supporting our fire and emergency services volunteers.

Wagner: I have never held public office before. It wasn’t time in the past. Now it’s time to give back.

What qualities and qualifications make you a good choice for voters?

Bower: I am always available to answer questions for anyone, and as I said before, I have been on the Village Board since 2005 and believe I have knowledge of how the village runs. Also, since I have been on the board, we as a board have only increased the tax rate by 0.56 percent.