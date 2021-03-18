Three incumbents, one newcomer in race for three Twin Lakes village trustee seats

TWIN LAKES — Three incumbents and a newcomer will vie for three Twin Lakes Trustee seats in the April 6 general election.
Incumbents Sharon Bower, Aaron Karow and Kevin Fitzgerald are joined on the ballot by challenger Bob Wagner.
The Twin Lakes village president position is also up for election on April. Those candidates will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Kenosha News.
Twin Lakes village trustees, who are paid $6,000 annually, serve two-year terms on the board.
Each candidate was asked the same three questions. Their responses are as follows:
Why are you running for Village Board trustee?
Bower: I have been on the board since 2005, and I am seeking re-election so I can continue my work holding the village fiscally accountable. In my previous terms, I have consistently voted to keep village spending with limits of our budget. I’m also seeking re-election to continue my support for local businesses and sustainable growth.
Fitzgerald: Having grown up in Twin Lakes and seeing it change over the decades and understanding those changes has influenced me personally to want to be involved and take part in the future of Twin Lakes, moving forward in a positive and financially prudent way.
Karow: I seek this position because I believe the purpose of government is to serve the people and that active participation is required to manage, preserve and improve our community character. I am a lifelong resident of the Twin Lakes area, including a Village Trustee for 16 years, and I am very passionate about maintaining and improving the lakes, community services and development of our area. I enjoy serving our residents by using my abilities and skills to help make good decisions on being fiscally conservative, protecting our lakes, maintaining and improving our infrastructure, providing quality law enforcement and supporting our fire and emergency services volunteers.
Wagner: I have never held public office before. It wasn’t time in the past. Now it’s time to give back.
What qualities and qualifications make you a good choice for voters?
Bower: I am always available to answer questions for anyone, and as I said before, I have been on the Village Board since 2005 and believe I have knowledge of how the village runs. Also, since I have been on the board, we as a board have only increased the tax rate by 0.56 percent.
Fitzgerald: Being one to not shy away from expressing my point of view and being open to listening to others and trying to find what will work best is something that I believe I’m good at. It doesn’t always go the way you want, but you have to engage in the process, and I enjoy that.
My qualifications come from having a good history of our village growing up here on the lakes and understanding that they’re our main asset, from working in our family business (Olde Fitzgerald Resort) and then developing it (Cobblestone Court), as well as continuing the restaurant part of our business, now located in Genoa City for the past 30 years.
Karow: I am aware of our history, and I aim to help navigate us through the challenges we face using common sense and lessons we have learned. I evaluate issues using a “good neighbor” approach when presented with proposals, ordinances and community events. I strive to ensure that we have the right people in our administration to work together on solving problems with the best interest of the community in mind. As a civil engineer involved in the construction industry, I have a good understanding for infrastructure construction, operation and maintenance which helps me to ask good questions, challenge designs and make good decisions to increase resiliency and enhance designs. Having 10 years of experience as a volunteer firefighter brings an understanding of how fire and EMS services work and (can bring) their needs to the table.
Wagner: Maybe a new point of view as the situation requires it. There are many hard decisions to make in this position, and they always have to be made with the people’s best interest and must be cost effective. I will do that.
What pressing issues would you like to help address?
Bower: I would like to continue to help with the new Village Hall and Community Center construction, oversee required sewer plant expansions and upgrades, hold the line on taxes and support local businesses and new housing developments.
Fitzgerald: I don’t see any pressing issues at this time. The village is in good financial shape. We have been able to start properly funding our road projects. The sewer plant upgrade will be underway shortly. The new Village Hall is started, and I would like to see that through.
Things I would like to look into long-term with lots of public input (include) looking at the village parking lot next to the chamber building to make it accessible from E. Main Street, which would create a square; possible interest in a multi-use trail around the village to connect our parks and schools; possible interest in a small outdoor band shell (that) would be financed and supported by the residents and business (non-tax dollars) in Lance Park on the north side in the hollow.
Karow: Currently there are few issues more pressing than the quality, protection and recreational use of our lakes. This will continue to be a high priority as use increases and development pressures increase on the highly desirable lakefront areas. Finding and maintaining a balance is key to preserving the quality of our lakes.
Another area of concern is the elevated presence of illegal drugs within our community. The effectiveness of our law enforcement group is key to diminishing the presence of and deterring the influx of illegal drugs and activities.
It will be important to monitor construction of the new Village Hall and Community Center and improvements to the wastewater treatment plant and sewer lift station. I am most excited for the new Village Hall and Community Center that will be a prominent fixture in Twin Lakes for our residents to use for generations to come.
Wagner: The goal is to keep Twin Lakes a great place to live. I am just one vote if I get in, (but I) will be responsible and work to ensure no new taxes. If elected, in whatever area I am assigned to be Trustee over, it’s all about saving taxpayers money and doing the best job possible for the people and town.
