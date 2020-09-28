Three KUSD schools stay virtual this week

Student and staff quarantines and COVID-related cases have forced all-virtual learning this week at Bradford High School, Indian Trail High School and Academy and Lincoln Middle School.
As of 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, a total of 71 teachers reported absent. According to Tanya Ruder, KUSD communications officer, on an average day this number is 20 to 25.
Last Monday, following the called-in absences of 276 teachers, seven district schools were required to close for in-person education through Friday and Bradford, ITA and Lincoln were among them.
As of Monday Ruder reported that the decision to continue all-virtual teaching at the three schools this week was a combination of teacher absences and “required quarantines based on positive cases and COVID-related absences.”
At the end of last week online conversations floated the possibility that some of the teachers who had called in absent were doing so in protest of teaching in person during the pandemic.
On Saturday an online media platform posted screenshots of the names of the teachers who had called in absences earlier last week, following public records requests to the district. The post alleged the Kenosha Teacher’s union had orchestrated a strike.
In comments on the KUSD’s Facebook page, several district teachers indicated they were offended by allegations they called in for reasons other than legitimate.
Yanika Patterson, identifying herself as a seventh grade teacher at Lincoln Middle School, cited a number of teachers required to stay home as a result of contact tracing quarantine, including herself.
“I was placed in quarantine because of a positive case. Although in quarantine, all teachers will be teaching from home ... I know everyone wants to think this is a scam, but I personally would like to be in the building,” she wrote.
In a statement to the Kenosha News on Monday, Kendra Koeppen Mulwana, executive director for the Kenosha Education Association, wrote, “Any group that tries to intimidate dedicated teachers by publishing personal information in a time of crisis is stirring the pot for political gain. At this time, we need to come together to keep our schools and community safe and support our students.”
In a statement Monday, Ruder said that KUSD had no proof to substantiate such rumors.
“We did our research to determine who was absent, gathered reasons for the absences and worked to remind staff about our sick leave/absence procedures and guidelines, especially those that have changed due to the global pandemic and are outlined in our Return 2020 plan,” she said.
According to data on the KUSD webpage Return 2020, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases district wide as of Sept. 27 was 19.
There were five cases reported from Indian Trail High School and Academy, three at Lincoln Middle School, three at Tremper High School. There was one case each at Bullen Middle School, Grewenow Elementary School, LakeView Technology Academy, Mahone Middle School, Prairie Lane Elementary School, Curtis Strange Elementary School, Washington Middle School and the Educational Support Center.
The data has been confirmed by the Kenosha County Health Department.
