Three KUSD schools stay virtual this week

Yanika Patterson, identifying herself as a seventh grade teacher at Lincoln Middle School, cited a number of teachers required to stay home as a result of contact tracing quarantine, including herself.

“I was placed in quarantine because of a positive case. Although in quarantine, all teachers will be teaching from home ... I know everyone wants to think this is a scam, but I personally would like to be in the building,” she wrote.

In a statement to the Kenosha News on Monday, Kendra Koeppen Mulwana, executive director for the Kenosha Education Association, wrote, “Any group that tries to intimidate dedicated teachers by publishing personal information in a time of crisis is stirring the pot for political gain. At this time, we need to come together to keep our schools and community safe and support our students.”

In a statement Monday, Ruder said that KUSD had no proof to substantiate such rumors.

“We did our research to determine who was absent, gathered reasons for the absences and worked to remind staff about our sick leave/absence procedures and guidelines, especially those that have changed due to the global pandemic and are outlined in our Return 2020 plan,” she said.