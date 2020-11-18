Three local attorneys announce plans to run for Wagner's seat

With longtime Circuit Court Judge Mary K. Wagner announcing she plans to retire at the end of her term, three local attorneys have announced plans to run for her seat.

Deputy District Attorney Angelina Gabriele announced last week she plans to run for the seat in spring 2021. This week two other women who practice law in the county announced they will compete for the seat as well.

Angela Cunningham, who currently practices as a criminal defense attorney and guardian ad litem, is running for the judgeship, as is Elizabeth Pfeuffer, who has been a family court commissioner for Kenosha County since 2016.

All three women grew up in Kenosha County and returned to the area to practice. All three have lengthy experience in the legal system.

Cunningham attended Wilmot High School and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and her law degree in 2012 from Northwestern University School of Law.