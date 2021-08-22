Three new apartment projects would bring nearly 200 units to Kenosha

“It’s a great development opportunity,” Siel said. “I think (the developers) will facilitate a quality product.”

While there was widespread support for bringing more housing to the area, several commissioners weighed in on the building designs and their compatibility with the existing historic buildings.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I do have to say that as I looked at (the designs), I was a little underwhelmed,” Ald. David Bogdala, who serves on the Plan Commission, said.

Commissioner Lydia Spottswood said she believed the plans submitted were middle ground — not mimicking the historic character of the area, but not going the other direction either.

“It feels drab to me. I don’t feel like there’s any visual punch to it,” Spottswood said. “I would rather see a more clear, contemporary approach, rather than something in the middle.”

Burlington-based PSG Inc., the company behind Arbor Apartments, initially went before commissioners last fall with a 32-unit development. More recently, the size and scope of the project has been tweaked, and it now has two fewer units.

The Arbor Apartments will have a specialized focus for people with disabilities, and a staff person would be on site at all times.