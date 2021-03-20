Three newcomers seek a seat on Trevor-Wilmot School Board

Youra: I was approached by a couple of different people to consider running for the school board. After conversations with friends, family, and acquaintances, I decided that I could provide some expertise due to my career in education. Now that my children are a bit older, there is also a bit more freedom in my schedule. It is time for me to take a more active role in the community and my children's education as well as the education of all students who will potentially be my students in the future.

What qualities and qualifications make you a good choice for voters?

Johnson: I have been involved in training/educating, in one way or another, since the 90’s through my military service and now at JCI. Also, I have the experience to make difficult decisions and the ability to work with a team to achieve a common goal. I have attended many of the board meetings as a concerned citizen and have gotten familiar with their vision and I seem to be perfectly aligned with them.