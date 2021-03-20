 Skip to main content
Three newcomers seek a seat on Trevor-Wilmot School Board
Trevor-Wilmot School Board

Three newcomers seek a seat on Trevor-Wilmot School Board

Election logo 2021

TREVOR — Three newcomers to elected office are vying for two seats on the Trevor-Wilmot Board of Education in the April 6 election.

The candidates are Louis Johnson, Christy Jandula-Villalobos and Jennifer Youra. School Board seats are three-year terms and members are paid $1,200 annually.

Each candidate was asked the same three questions about their bid for office. Their responses are as follows:

Why are you running for the Trevor-Wilmot Board of Education?

Johnson: It is a wonderful school district and I would love to be a part of that amazing legacy. When I discovered that there would be two seats available for the school board this year, I realized that I have the ability and time to be able to contribute to the school that my daughter goes to. I also would like to be involved in the community, not just a critic.

Villalobos: I am running for a seat on the Trevor-Wilmot School Board because as a lifelong resident of the area I have always believed that TWC is a great school, but now being a mom of three young school age children, I have seen firsthand the wonderful community of parents and teachers; however, at the same time I feel there are some gaps that will prevent the school from reaching its fullest potential. I want to bring a fresh perspective to the district and couple that with strong leadership and communication. The success of the school is dependent on solid clear lines of communication and that starts at the top with the school board and carries down through the administration, building leadership, and school staff. If the vision and direction of the district is not being clearly articulated to the community, parents, and staff then the message will never be achievable.

Youra: I was approached by a couple of different people to consider running for the school board. After conversations with friends, family, and acquaintances, I decided that I could provide some expertise due to my career in education. Now that my children are a bit older, there is also a bit more freedom in my schedule. It is time for me to take a more active role in the community and my children's education as well as the education of all students who will potentially be my students in the future.

What qualities and qualifications make you a good choice for voters?

Johnson: I have been involved in training/educating, in one way or another, since the 90’s through my military service and now at JCI. Also, I have the experience to make difficult decisions and the ability to work with a team to achieve a common goal. I have attended many of the board meetings as a concerned citizen and have gotten familiar with their vision and I seem to be perfectly aligned with them.

Villalobos: As a woman and mother, I believe the board is elected to serve as a voice of the people and with that they should have an open door to the community. They should be open to hearing directly from the parents and members of the community with concerns and accolades regarding the direction of the school. They should be utilizing that feedback to ensure the will of the people is being met when it comes to setting the direction of the school. As a school board we have an obligation to the community to provide a top-notch quality education to our students but in a way that uses taxpayer dollars the most effectivity. We must balance those two priorities.

Youra: I believe that a school board should be comprised of people from different backgrounds and experiences. I would like to see diversity in terms of community members, parents, and people with experience specific to education working together to make the best, wisest decisions possible for our students and our district. I am currently in my 19th year of teaching, which has allowed me to experience many different changes in education throughout the last two decades. I have taught in two different districts/states over my career, one of those districts being a larger urban district and a smaller rural district, so I have different perspectives from those positions. There are currently only males serving on the board, so in terms of diversity, it would be great to have some female representation.

What pressing issues would you like to help address?

Johnson: The school is in need of a good operational budget, as it is projecting shortfalls. In order to overcome those shortfalls, the district is asking for an operational referendum. Go here to see more information to the referendum: https://www.trevorwilmotschool.net/referendum/index.cfm. I am in full support of this referendum and if elected, I promise to work closely with the other board members, the community, and our amazing Booster Club to continue the great legacy of the Trevor-Wilmot school district.

Villalobos: I plan to focus on three areas: school safety/security, cutting edge curriculum, and community partnering. The desire of all parents is to send their children to a physically and emotionally safe environment where they can flourish and develop. The safety of our students and staff at TWC is priority number one to ensuring the long-term success of the school. Additionally, I want to create a school that is leading the way with a curriculum focused on preparing our children for the future. Finally, for the school to reach its full potential we need to be engaging not only parents but also the entire community. This school should serve as source of pride for the community and to achieve that we need Administration and staff working hand in hand with parents and community members to implement the vision of the school.

Youra: There is not a specific pressing issue I wish to address, however, to maintain the current high quality of education and facilities Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated offers, it is important that voters inform themselves of the what and why of the referendum. If the referendum does not pass, some difficult decisions will have to be made, including cuts to programming and staff. I will support the fiscal responsibility that the district has demonstrated over the last several years. I aim to play a role in evaluating and promoting quality educational programs and technology that meet the needs of ALL learners in our district.

Christy Villalobos

Villalobos
Jennifer Youra

Youra
Louis Johnson

Johnson

Louis Johnson

AGE: 50

ADDRESS: 12004 257th Ave., Trevor

OCCUPATION: L&D - Johnson Controls, Inc.

EDUCATION/MILITARY: Bachelor’s degree in general studies, Columbia College; bachelor’s in science degree, workforce development and education, Southern Illinois University; retired senior chief petty officer, U.S. Navy, 1989-2017.

ELECTED OFFICES HELD: none

COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT: Through my employer, I have partnered with the United Way for fundraising and awareness.

Christy Jandula-Villalobos

AGE: 41

ADDRESS: 27100 116th St., Trevor

OCCUPATION: Childcare

EDUCATION: Child care teacher certificate, assistant teacher childcare certificate, graduated from the Salon Professional Academy in 2009

ELECTED OFFICES HELD: None

COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT: Served two years vice president of Trevor Wilmot Booster club; classroom volunteer, has organized movie nights, Me and My Gal dances, volunteered at scholastic book fairs and have helped and organize many events for Trevor Wilmot School; taught a flex and Core class at Laura Cote’ School of Dance, as well as coached gymnastics. And at an early age, assisted with religious education and then as an adult taught religious education at Holy Name Church in Wilmot.

Jennifer Youra

AGE: 41

ADDRESS: 12001 257th Ave., Trevor

OCCUPATION: Spanish teacher at Wilmot Union High School

EDUCATION/MILITARY: Bachelor's degree in Spanish with a secondary education designation from St. Norbert College in De Pere; master's degree in curriculum and instruction from Concordia University, River Forest, Ill.

ELECTED OFFICES HELD: none

COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT: Girl Scout Leader for three years for daughter's troop through Trevor-Wilmot School; teaches community outreach classes through the high school; has served as co-coordinator for Challenge Day at Wilmot Union High School, which involves bringing in community members and parents.

