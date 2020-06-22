Three people shot, one person stabbed in violent incidents over the weekend in Kenosha

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kenosha Police are investigating two separate shooting incidents and a stabbing that occurred over the weekend.

According to Lt. Joseph Nosalik, the first incident was reported to police at 2:35 a.m. Saturday. Officers were called to the area of 53rd Street and 21st Avenue and found a 28-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her leg. A short time later, a local hospital notified police that a 25-year-old man had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound, which was also non-life threatening.

Nosalik said the shootings are still under investigation, and are believed to have been associated with a large party that was underway in the area where the woman was found.

At 11:30 p.m. police were called to the 4000 block of 45th Street for a report of gunfire. Once there, police found an injured 21-year-old man. Nosalik said the man had several non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

On Sunday at 2:42 a.m. a local hospital notified police that a 34-year-old Kenosha man had come to the emergency room with multiple minor stab wounds. Nosalik said the man would not tell police what had happened and has not been cooperative with their investigation.

He was treated and released from the hospital.

