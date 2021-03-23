 Skip to main content
Three people suffer serious injuries following two-car collision at Highway C near 136th Avenue
alert top story

NEW: Kenosha County Sheriff's Department badge

BRISTOL – Kenosha County Sheriff’s authorities along with rescue squads from multiple communities responded to the scene of a two-car collision at Highway C west of 136th Avenue that seriously injured three people who were taken to local hospitals Tuesday night.

The crash was reported at 9:30 p.m. at 13934 93rd St., according to Lt. Tom Gilley. According to initial radio traffic, three ambulances were called to the scene along with an engine company to assist with extrication.

Gilley said the three people injured have potentially life threatening injuries. Authorities continue to investigate the crash.

This story continues to develop. Check back later at www.kenoshanews.com

