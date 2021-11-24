Three people suffer "significant" injuries following two-vehicle, head-on crash in Brighton

BRIGHTON — Three people suffered injuries, including two who were flown by helicopter to a Milwaukee-area hospital, following a head-on crash Wednesday night at highways JB and 75.

The crash was reported at 6:04 p.m., according to Lt. Keith Fonk of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department. Fonk said fire and rescue personnel responded at the scene freeing both drivers and a passenger who were each trapped inside the vehicles. According to authorities, fire and rescue personnel from Salem Lakes and Bristol responded to the crash scene.

The driver of one vehicle was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital, while the driver and the passenger in the other vehicle were flown via Flight for Life helicopter to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. Their conditions had not been made public as of Friday, however Fonk on Wednesday described all involved with having “significant injuries.” Sheriff's officials on Friday said they remained hospitalized.

Initial law enforcement radio traffic reports indicated that two of the injured people had been non-responsive and that two emergency medical helicopters were requested. The landing zone at the Kenosha County Center at highways 45 and 50 in Bristol was used for the helicopters.

Fonk said the intersection was closed for at least four hours while authorities investigated the crash. Additional details regarding the crash, which remains under investigation, were not available as of Friday.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.