Three people with "significant" injuries following two-car, head-on collision in Brighton, according to authorities

BRIGHTON — Three people suffered injuries, including two who were flown by emergency medical helicopter to a Milwaukee-area hospital, following a head-on collision at highways JB and 75 Wednesday night.

The crash occurred at 6:04 p.m. when the vehicles collided at the intersection, according to Lt. Keith Fonk of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department. Fonk said fire and rescue personnel responded at the scene freeing both drivers and a passenger who were each trapped inside the vehicles. According to authorities, fire and rescue personnel from Bristol and Salem Lakes were called to the crash scene.

The driver of one vehicle was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, while the driver and the passenger in the other vehicle were flown via Flight for Life helicopter to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. Their conditions were not immediately known, however, Fonk described all involved with having “significant injuries.”

Initial law enforcement radio traffic reports indicated that two of the injured people had been non-responsive and that two emergency medical helicopters were requested. A landing zone was established at the Kenosha County Center at highways 45 and 50.

Fonk said the intersection was closed for at least four hours while authorities investigated the crash. Additional details regarding the collision were not immediately available late Wednesday and it remains under investigation.

