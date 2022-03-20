Three seek two seats on Wilmot Union High School Board

Voters will fill two seats on the Wilmot Union High School Board in the April 5 General Election.

Sitting School Board president Laurie DeMoon, of Powers Lake, is joined on the ballot by newcomers Joy Corona, of Salem Lakes, and Kim Swanson, of Wilmot. The three-year terms come with an annual pay of $2,500.

The district encompasses Twin Lakes, Randall, portions of Salem Lakes, and Ward 2 in Wheatland, Ward 6 in Paddock Lake and Ward 6 in Genoa City.

This is the first election since a majority of the staff took a vote of no confidence in the School Board, since former School Board member Sue Gerber resigned from the board, citing mismanagement, and since a group of residents sought to reapportion the board to provide representation in all geographic areas of the district.

It is also the first contested election following the departure of former Superintendent Dan Kopp and announced departures of District Leader Amber Torres and Business Manager David Betz. The School Board did not immediately replace Kopp when he left more than a year ago. It is now in the process of hiring a new Superintendent, which it plans to complete by March 31.

Each candidate was asked to respond to three questions. Their responses appear in alphabetical order.

Why are you running for School Board and, if elected, what will be your priorities?

Corona: I have been in the community for over 19 years and have 3 Panther children (graduate, Junior, 7th). I am an active community member, volunteering hundreds of hours to support athletics and academic activities. I have been a practicing Professional Engineer for more than two decades and sit on several technical advisory committees. My resume includes presenting to junior high students encouraging STEM careers. Running for the school board is the most effective way for me to continue to advocate for the staff and students.

My career experiences taught me in-depth knowledge on Open Meetings Law and proper board conduct. My unique skill set makes me the ideal candidate to help restore trust in the board; my voice can help bring back stability by allowing administrators and teachers to focus on all students and the Board to focus on their essential roles including finalizing and supporting the Strategic Plan initiatives.

DeMoon: I am running to finish the work we started. When I was elected, the school was failing and there was no plan for improvement. We now have a plan. We are in the process of hiring a new leader to implement that plan. There is a culture at Wilmot of an “inner circle” or a “good ol’ boys club”. Teachers, students, and administrators from neighboring schools have all commented on this. If you are in the “club”, you are not held accountable; if you are out, you are not supported. This must change. All college and career paths need to be supported by our system. All extra-curricular interests should be encouraged. The compensation and work load of all employees should be fair and equitable across the board. I want to finish the work of creating systems that will make our school fair for all.

Swanson: I am running to bring my local school board experience and leadership to the Wilmot High School Board. I grew up here and went to Wilmot, as did my three children. Wilmot is a great school, but recent decisions have severely affected teacher morale and the students’ learning environment. My priorities will be to bring back the listening session between the board and teachers/staff since that is an unresolved issue, assure the new superintendent and school leaders that they are trusted to run the day-to-day operation of the school, and encourage the board to function within their defined roles.

What is the role and responsibility of a school board member and how does that differ from the role of superintendent or administrator?

Corona: The main responsibility of a school board member is to improve student achievement. Other responsibilities include establishing spending priorities and budget, selecting and supporting the superintendent and developing policies and curriculum (aimed at improving student achievement). The superintendent works for the school board, translates policy into action and supervises district staff. The board does not operate the district on a day-to-day basis; that is the responsibility of the superintendent and their administrative team.

DeMoon: Day-to-day operations fall on the superintendent and the staff. The school board is responsible for the employment and supervision of the superintendent. We oversee the district’s strategic plan. We levy taxes and oversee the budget. We ratify and oversee the enforcement of school policy. We are the democratically elected stewards of the district.

Our detractors have accused us of “micro-managing” the leadership team. Instead, we are bringing needed oversight to the school, which is something that has been neglected for years. This may be an uncomfortable truth for some, but it must be addressed.

Swanson: A school board member’s individual role is to be an advocate for the district in the community. As a member of the whole board, the role is set by federal and state laws. The board is to support and provide general oversight to the administration, to hire and evaluate the superintendent, review and set board policies, adopt a budget and maintain a focus on student achievement. The superintendent is to lead the school, is responsible for making day to day decisions, manage personnel issues, establish internal departments/positions to ensure structural accountability, communicate with parents, be fiscally responsible, be visible in the community and work with staff to serve the needs of students while meeting district goals.

What ideas do you have to improve the school community’s confidence in the School Board?

Corona: Trust must be restored with the community; some of the Board’s recent decisions haven’t been decided in the public eye. Trust must also be restored with the staff; the administration needs the ability to implement the board’s policies using their education background and professional expertise.

Several immediate changes can occur including: giving the administration breathing room necessary to fulfil their duties; engaging in discussion during public meetings; executing true transparency by posting committee meeting minutes, providing supporting documentation on all agendas items prior to and visually at meetings; limiting board discussions outside of meetings and reducing the amount of closed sessions. I would also change the way that the board interacts with community by eliminating the “official spokesperson for the board.” Each of the seven elected board member should hold their own opinion. Effective governance does not require each of member to agree but instead thrives on diversity and discussion.

DeMoon: I disagree that overall community confidence in the school board needs to be improved. In truth, there is a small, vocal group of people who have made it their mission to attack the board, specifically me. Their complaints all centered on the fitness center, which is close to requiring deficit funding and serves only about 40 community members.

Community members who hear the truth about the work of our school board are impressed. Parents now look forward to a future when their input is taken seriously. When taxpayers learn that we are reducing the “top heavy” administration and supporting technical career certifications, they are supportive. When we respond to their phone calls and emails, they are thankful.

I think you should question the motivations of those who oppose this positive shift. Through continued improvements to the school, the board will continue to impress the community.

Swanson: As stated, bring back the listening session to identify solutions all parties can agree to. I think further training from the Wisconsin Association of School Boards is needed to reset expectations and identify board member roles, showing commitment to the Stakeholder feedback. I would like to see the board utilize the intended chain of command within the district. I think the board needs to gain an understanding and trust that leadership is the expert on a given topic, ensuring that decisions are based on best practices and recent data for the good of all students, not a select few.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.