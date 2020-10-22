Three seriously injured in two-car crash at Sheridan Road and Highway A

SOMERS — Three people were injured in a two-car crash at Sheridan Road and Highway A Thursday afternoon.

Somers Fire and Rescue crews responded to the crash at about 3:30 p.m. transporting two people to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital and another person to Froedtert Kenosha Hospital, according to Fire Chief Carson Wilkinson. The chief said the injuries for all three were considered serious.

“We transported three people from (the crash scene) with various injuries,” he said. “I’m hoping not life-threatening.”

Wilkinson said there was “heavy damage” to the vehicles. It was not immediately known Thursday which direction the vehicles were traveling. Authorities closed the southbound lanes of Sheridan Road, leaving one northbound lane open for about an hour, as they worked to investigate the crash and clear the scene.

