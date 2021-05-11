Three teenagers in custody for Monday afternoon shooting

Ginkowski added that the fact Young was carrying a shotgun and abandoned it was disturbing.

“This is the type of conduct that the community is, I think, rightly concerned about in terms of being dangerous,” Ginkowski said.

Via Twitter on Monday afternoon, Kenosha Police issued a statement about the incident, praising officers for taking suspects into custody quickly and for recovering two guns.

“Cooperation between community and police (equals) safer neighborhoods for our children,” the department account tweeted.

Several 911 calls

Several people called 911 on Monday at 2:18 p.m., saying there were people firing weapons on the 1800 block of 54th Street. Smith was arrested shortly after Kenosha Police were called to the scene. He was found walking on the 1600 block of 55th Street. When he was taken into custody, he had a 9mm handgun in the pocket of his pants.

According to the criminal complaint, a resident of the block provided police surveillance video that showed “multiple subjects with guns in the yard at this house.”