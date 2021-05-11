Three teenagers in custody for Monday afternoon shooting

Two 17-year-olds and one 16-year-old are in custody, alleged to have been armed when gunfire exploded on a residential Kenosha street Monday afternoon.
Travis Young Jr. and Ne’Whon Smith, both of Kenosha, were each charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct. The 16-year-old boy was charged as a juvenile.
Smith and Young are both being held on $75,000 bond.
On Tuesday, Court Commissioner Dick Ginkowski noted Smith’s record of juvenile cases, including battery and burglary charges.
“This is a weapons-related offense in which shots were fired indiscriminately, which endangers the community, a community that has seen far too much violent crime,” Ginkowski said.
A senior in high school, Smith objected to the bond amount.
“I just wanted to say I don’t have no one I can call from up here, I don’t have anyone who can get $75,000, let alone my school stuff,” he said. “If you talk to my school, I have been trying to do my school stuff.”
Young had a long juvenile record, as well.
“This was an extremely dangerous situation — there was no reason at his age to be armed, and yet he was armed,” Ginkowski said in setting Young’s bond.
Ginkowski added that the fact Young was carrying a shotgun and abandoned it was disturbing.
“This is the type of conduct that the community is, I think, rightly concerned about in terms of being dangerous,” Ginkowski said.
Via Twitter on Monday afternoon, Kenosha Police issued a statement about the incident, praising officers for taking suspects into custody quickly and for recovering two guns.
“Cooperation between community and police (equals) safer neighborhoods for our children,” the department account tweeted.
Several 911 calls
Several people called 911 on Monday at 2:18 p.m., saying there were people firing weapons on the 1800 block of 54th Street. Smith was arrested shortly after Kenosha Police were called to the scene. He was found walking on the 1600 block of 55th Street. When he was taken into custody, he had a 9mm handgun in the pocket of his pants.
According to the criminal complaint, a resident of the block provided police surveillance video that showed “multiple subjects with guns in the yard at this house.”
The video showed three people walking west along 54th Street “until something or someone draws their attention to the east of them.” The video shows a person police identified as the 16-year-old take out a black handgun with a laser and point it east at someone or something off camera. A person police identified as Smith then took out a handgun and fired several shots to the east.
A car that was parked nearby is seen speeding off in the video.
The complaint states that Young appeared on video to have something “concealed in his pants on the left side halfway down his thigh,” and in another camera view he is seen with a shotgun in his hand.
Police found a Mossberg 500 12-gauge shotgun lying between the side porch and fence of a home on the 1800 block of 54th Street.
Young and the 16-year-old were identified from the video and taken into custody at the 16-year-old’s home later Monday afternoon. At that home, police recovered a Glock .45-caliber magazine in a sweatshirt pocket found in a vehicle parked outside the house. The vehicle belonged to the 16-year-old’s girlfriend, according to the complaint.
Although no injuries were reported in the incident, a parked vehicle was struck by a bullet.